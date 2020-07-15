Mike Pompeo said that the United States restrict the issuance of visas for staff of Huawei

Photos of Secretary of state Mike Pompeo during a press conference in Washington, D.C., July 8, 2020. REUTERS/Tom Brenner/Pool

Secretary of state, Mike Pompeo, said Wednesday that restricts the issuance of visas to employees of the Chinese company Huawei and other companies from Asian countries that ” provide “support” the governments of the world, leading to the violation of human rights.

“The state Department to restrict visas to some officials of the Chinese technology companies like Huawei, providing financial regimes, leading to human rights violations around the world”said the owner of foreign Affairs of the United States at a press conference.

However, he did not specify how many companies will be featured at this new punishment, and did not provide data on number of employees, which can be broken.

Pompeo he also said that Monday will go to the United Kingdom and Denmarktwo of the countries that restricted operators for the purchase of technology from 5G Huawei.

“On Monday I will go out on a quick trip to UK and Denmark, and I am sure that the Communist Party of China and its threat to the free peoples of the world will be one of the priorities“- he explained.

Pompeo also congratulated the UK to include in the country a “pure” intervention by Huawei.

London decided that, beginning in 2021, prohibits the operators to buy the technology from Huawei 5G after receiving constant pressure from Washington.

At his press conference Pompeo also congratulated several companies among them is Spanish Telefonica, which in December last year announced its intention to reduce “gradually” the presence of Huawei in the core of their networks 5G.

In may 2019, USA has banned Huawei to sell its Telecom business in USA suspicions that the Chinese company could use these systems for spying.

The ban prevented U.S. tech giantsfor example , Google, to do business with Huawei.

Currently, Huawei is very popular in Europe, and struggles for control over the network 5Gthat allows you to browse the Internet with much greater speed and can contribute to the development of Autonomous vehicles and methods to do operations on the remote control.

This The UNITED States is leading an international campaign to prevent Huawei technology development 5G and puts pressure on many countries in the European Union (EU) to restrict the activities of the company.

(From information EFE)

MORE ON THIS TOPIC:

Britain has ruled out Huawei as the supplier of the 5G network

The UNITED States welcomed Britain’s decision to exclude Huawei from the development of its 5G network

The former head of British intelligence: “Huawei is a telecommunication company is still part of the Chinese Army”