Music to counter the traffic lights orange

In CDMX we are in traffic light orange. To wait was more pleasant, we leave you with these discs, which will be implemented for the first time or estrenarán in July.

First Rose Of Spring, Willie Nelson, Legacy Recordings

In septuagésimo album legends of country music was prepared by buddy cannon. Has eleven tracks and includes a version of “Yesterday when I Was Young” Roy Clark originally in Charles Aznavour as “Hier encore”.

When: On Friday, 3

To watch the Rules, Rufus Wainwright,BMG Rights Management

The ninth training material for Wainwright’s happening Out of the Game, 2012. The material retains its tradition in pop, apart from the kinds, operas and theatrical performances that experienced in the other albums. In addition, my first job was replaced by a label.

When: On Friday 10

Dreamland Glass Animals, Republic Records

Third album, English pop music includes songs with the same name, which official video was directed by Dave Bailey, the leader of the group, during social exclusion, through the Zoom. The material also contains some covers of Nirvana and Lana del Rey.

When: On Friday 10

Tissue Nicolas Jaar,Other People, and Man Records

The sixth album from Nicolas Jaar contains visual concept and digital, created by artists Somnath Bhatt and Abeera Kamran. Includes the musical contributions of Milena Punzi (cello), Suzanne Gonzo (voice) and Heba Kadry (mastering).

When: Friday, 17

To go warming ear:

The KingdomBush, BMG Rights Management

English group under the leadership of Gavin Rossdale, I had to wait to launch their eighth album, because of the pandemic. To calm their fans, the material, which includes songs like “flowers-Flowers On a Grave” and “Bullet Holes” in the end, see the light.

When: Friday, 17

To go warming ear:

Hate For Sale, The Applicants and the singing legend,BMG Rights Management

In the eleventh Studio album by the rock band English American, the first material, Alone (2016), re-apply again Martin Chambers, an original member of the group, which was absent in the last two drives.

When: Friday, 17

To go warming ear:

After the Curtains Close, Jonathan Bree, Lil’ Chief

Musician from new Zealand, known for melodic songs about modern life and love, the new album, which promises to comply with the arrangements of strings and melodies, which has led to the fact that his song “You Are So Cool” viral success.

When: Friday, 17

In order not to heat up the ear.

Cut Throat City Dhani Harrison and Paul Hicks,RZA

This Duo is headed by the son of George Harrison already musicalizado such films as Outside and now he did it Cut Throat City the film, which is due out before the end of 2020, and which has Eiza Gonzalez in. Soundtrack the atmosphere of psychedelic inspired London.

When: Friday, 24

In order not to heat up the ear.

Indistinct Conversations, Land of Talk, Saddle Creek Records and Dine Alone Records

The fourth album by canadian indie rock began created in 2018 by Elizabeth Powell, the singer spent time writing new songs and act as support for other groups. Includes the hit single “It ain’t Right”.

When: Sunday, 26

In order not to heat up the ear.

1, Luke Jenner, Manono Records

The leader of Rapture is the debut solo”, the name is very minimalistic. Contains the single “You Are Not Alone”, and says the questions are very personal, as the story of the ill-treatment of children in the family.

When: Friday, 24

In order not to heat up the ear.

Norwegian and other materials free Chilango July