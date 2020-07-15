neither exceptions nor protected, and is the former President of CPF

In the fight against corruption, we must exclude someone, “not must Exceptions or protectedthe the former President Enrique Peña Nieto“warned the Bank Brunette in the Chamber of Deputyp.

The legislature, under the direction of the coordinator, Mario Delgado, found that the the delivery to Mexico of Emilio Lozoya, former Director of Pemex, and César Duarte, Governor of Chihuahua, will certainly bring items to the fight against corruption suffered by governments of the past.

And “I think you would not exclude someone, the need to make public Prosecutor’s office to punish, the investigation and the perpetrators of corruption, who falls, should not have exceptions or protected and the former President Enrique Peña Nieto is,” said Delgado Carrillo.

Although it is not clear: “the difference of this government to act on the target value, since the The attorney General’s office (PGR), which was previously present (now) the Attorney General’s Office it is not the political arm of the President.

“We passed the law of the ag office, so that it is said a Prosecutor-general’s office, Autonomous and, therefore, the pursuit of the conduct of its investigations” with the independence, at a press conference.

At this conference, in the meantime, the Congresswoman Dolores Padierna, Vice-President of the Board of Directors of the chamber, noted: “if all roads lead to Peña Nieto, this is a prejudice no one.”

The research is brighten, is, “it is difficult to separate Peña Nieto from the investigation in the case of Agronitrogenados and other decisions of the Director of Pemex and the delivery of Lozoya is to clarify these defalcations in the public sector”.

He warned that the interest of the brown is that it resarza the damage and the return of resources” there will be no impunity anymore, the protective coat that had”

maot