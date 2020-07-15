Of Buckingham, to the MDC-Brooklyn: this is the maximum security prison, where he spends his days, Ghislaine Maxwell

(Photo: bop.gov/Archivo)

For Decades Ghislaine Maxwell You moved among the circles most inaccessible parts of the high society. His name was never the most important events, actors, politicians and business people are missing in the list. In addition to his ex-partner, the mogul financier Jeffrey Epstein, was traveling in a private jet and enjoyed their exceptional properties in New York, New Mexico or Florida.

Over the years, the British, even in Manhattan, a stunning semi-detached house with five storeys. A life of luxury and waste, exclusive apartments, and contacts with influential, proven of the day, he sat next to his friend, Prince Andrew of England, to the throne of Queen Elizabeth II in Buckingham Palace.

Even if he is from the authorities, she left behind her world of wealth and opulences. In the time of his arrest, on 2. July, Maxwell was hiding in a mansion on 63 acres of New Hampshireprotected he bought in December 2019 , for a cash transaction in the amount of USD 1 million, was identity.

Now, however, all its conveniences and privileges came to an end. And you have to do to live without their style, at least for a year.

On Monday, May 6. July, Ghislaine Maxwell has been moved the Metropolitan Correctional Center in Brooklyn (MCC, Brooklyn, for its acronym in English)a high-security prison, where he is also the former Secretary for Public security of Mexico, Genaro Garcia-Luna.

The British 58-year-old was accused of help to recruit Epstein, between 1994 and 1997 to minors, and sexually abused. In addition, also faces charges for lying to justice in 2016, when it declared that its role in the alleged conspiracy.

By video conference from prison, Maxwell appeared to be this Tuesday 14. July for the first time before the court, and innocent of the six charges declared against him.

Although his defense tried to apply for bail, and offered to pay an amount of USD 5 million, the judge Alison Nathan denied the request because the risk of leaks. After the start date for the trial for the 12. July 2021. This means that, at least for a year, Maxwell will live in the cell in the Metropolitan Correctional Center. Their palaces and villas have been transformed into a small common cell.

Guilty to be declared, you could receive a sentence of up to 35 years.

Metropolitan Correctional center, a prison worse than Guantanamo

In South Slope, Brooklyn jail, the Metropolitan Correctional Center, in which it is located, Ghislaine Maxwell, it is considered to be one of the largest and the first of US, but it is also one of the cities with the worst reputation. It contains a total of 1,541 inmates, both men and women.

After the arrest of Maxwell in New Hampshire, the Federal authorities of New York, the established protocols for additional security, for Fear that the prisoner will commit suicide. This to a large extent, because of what happened in August of 2019, when his ex-partner, Jeffrey Epstein, hanged himself in a cell in the Metropolitan Correctional Center in Manhattan also in New York, a fact that sparked great criticism towards those responsible for the prison.

To prevent as part of surveillance measures, that the British officers finished with his life, the prison They forced their clothing, and presented him with a dress of paper. In addition, we removed the sheets from his cell, he was assigned a partner-and ensure that it is always accompanied by behind bars.

In the opinions from the Agency Reutersthe former Director of the prison, Cameron Lindsay, said that the experience of life on Maxwell is really hard. Although the fact, a companion cell minimizes the risk of suicide, some try to loot, to win the attack on the British, respect.

“[Herirla] it would be a badge of honor”said Lindsay.

To move for the former Director, the sudden change in the life of the accused, that on the left behind the palaces and villas, forcibly one of the prisons, the “most problematic” of the United States with a “history of misconduct of the employee”, it will be also difficult to process.

“You have a life as Maxwell suddenly in a situation in which you inspect and make people check the cavities of the body”Added.

Without more far, in 2019, three prison guards were convicted of sexually abusing at least six internal. Now, in addition, in a full pandemic, and it revealed that the MDC-Brooklyn does not have the ability to conduct tests COVID-19 all of its occupants, the life in the individual rooms of three, four meters, or in cells, the two-bed rooms with shared bathroom.

