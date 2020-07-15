One to three years in prison for the employer to fire the sick from COVID-19, asked Martí Batres

Martí Batres, asked to be punished fired with prison employer, or restrict labour rights in order to people with health problems, caused by an epidemic or pandemic (photo: Cuartoscuro)

Martí Batres Guadarramasenator Brown presented an initiative, which aims to the Reform of the BKA-Code to impose penalties of up to three years in prison for anyone who denies or restricts the rights of workers health status or any disease caused by a Epidemic or pandemic.

He accused the amendment responds to the fact that, if you’ve been prescribed, the causally consistent, for reasons of health, in tTerms, very Generalthe lead to misinterpretations of the working people could affect.

The legislature morenista that in the current state of emergency in the health sector, You have presented countless cases of workers who were out of their positions away from employment.

In the statement of reasons, Batres Guadarrama mentioned that the Secretary-General of the The Confederation Regional Obrera Mexicana (CROM), Rodolfo González Guzmánsaid, that some companies “are to be given to the poor workers who have the disease, you are at risk of infection with Corona Virus”. “That is, your grade, your benefits want to liquidate, and fall, they are not suitable in your health to your services there is to offer,” he added.

The political parties in Mexico have tried to make initiatives to avoid the negative impact of the pandemic on the most vulnerable sectors, (photo: Reuters)

Coupled with this, the senator pointed out that in the Federal labor law to dismiss a basic valid, the employees who are prone to COVID-19 or has already been ported to the virus-SARS-CoV-2.

He argued that specialists that there are no criteria for termination of the employment relationship for this reasonso that the discharge of an employee from the use of these reasons, it is made a practice of unfair, illegal and discriminatory.

Batres Guadarrama, said that the restriction of workers ‘ rights people, victims of a condition illegal and unfair. “Therefore, To refuse to practice or to restrict access to a decent job, and should be prosecuted“sentenced.

Prior to the current state of emergency in the health sector national for reasons of force majeure, out of health, “on April 30, the mentioned political parties in Mexico, proclaimed by the General Council”, initiatives to the crisis generated by the disease of the COVID-19 have the lowest social and economic impact in the country.

According to the Ministry of health, up to this Tuesday, the 14. July, have)36,327 deaths and 311,486 infections COVID-19 (photo: Reuters confirms

For his part, Alfonso Ramírez CuéllarLeader , national Brown, called the Mexican entrepreneurs to join this initiative “millionaires for humanity”where it is proposed that the magnates “rich” to increase your contribution for the public administration the handling of the pandemic coronavirus.

In this sense, Ramírez Cuéllar pointed out that the the public finances are at risk in many countries, because of all the budget for the health units to address the emergency health, associated with the decline in the revenue of the government by the social-distancing measures and their impact on the economy of the population.

“The expenses for the management of the pandemic on the protection of the population and determines the health system, coupled with the decline in government revenue product of the social distancing measures that have been implemented, You will be a strong pressure on the public finances of the countries“,- said the Deputy with a license.

And that is the disease of the Corona to report the Virus in Mexico, increases in the number of deaths and positive cases. According to the Ministry of health, up to this Tuesday, the 14. July, have confirmed 36,327 deaths and 311,486 infections COVID-19.

