Recording of deaths by covid in Alabama, Florida and North Carolina

According to official figures, new cases of the coronavirus of the 50 States in the u. s. last week of the previous were increased in 46.

WASHINGTON.

Alabama, Florida and North Carolina reported today increases the daily record the Deaths by covid-19three milestones are gloomy, that is known, after the first, increased the Deaths all over the country In Mid-April.

The Number of new cases to be informed daily of the began increase around six weeksespecially in the States of the South and the west as Arizona, California, Florida and Texasthat quickly the Restrictions by the covid-19 for the protection of the Economy.

The new cases of the coronavirus were increased in 46 of the 50 States in the u. s. last week from the previous one, so an analysis of the data based on official figures.

In July, 28 States have reported increases in the daily record of new cases.

Florida reported Tuesday, 133 new cases of death by covid-19, bringing the number of deaths in the state to more than 4,500. Alabama, reported, in the meantime, a record growth of 40 deaths and North Carolina from 35 deceased.

The Vice-President of the United States, Mike Pence, was planned, they influenced to visit on Tuesday, Louisiana, another state substantially.

The increasing cases and deaths in the United States have led to educational centers, from California to Wisconsin, opt for Online learning instead of face-to-face, when the school year begins in a few weeks.

This decision brings districts in disagreement with the President, Donald Trump has threatened to withhold federal funds or to eliminate tax exemptions to open if you refuse to leave the classroom.

