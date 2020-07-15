Rob Kardashian and Blac Chyna right between the kissing and cuddling (+ Video) – E! Online Latino

Rob Kardashian and Blac Chyna gathered on Saturday, and as evidence I shared a series of videos full of romanticism in Snapchat China. Rob and China canceled their duty in the beginning of this year, while they bring up their daughter for five months, Dream Kardashian. But it seems to me that these two have made their differences aside, again.

In the clips, in the rhythm Humble in Kendrick Lamar, China, sitting on the lap of Rob as he embraces her from behind. Star E! also your face on the chest of China in another video, in which she wrote, “No, daddy’s Dream”.

Video chyna asks his former fiance to give you a kiss, and Rob does. This is only if it was a April fools joke [Día de los Inocentes], China and Rob lucieron very convincingly for the cameras.

A source said earlier E! News how is the relationship of the former. “They are friendly and get along well Dream… not solve everything, but they’re working on it”.

A week earlier, another source said that, despite its UPS and downs tórtolos public was not ready to give up from one to the other.

