Rosalia, a dance that put the long teeth with Kardashian

Dance Rosalia

What are you Rosalia to conquer the world? Because we don’t know, but I understand that it is the influence of the hypnotist, who can do everything. And it’s not just the words of their songs, it’s a visual spectacle that makes us crazy. And it is something to see dance. She always said that her songs should be a good base movements.

We remembered a lot of songs, and so it see it. For example, in the famous With a Height with J Balvin this Burgundy. Skip dance revolution halfway around the world. Now I’m back to make these countries dance the series, of Kim Kardashian, who wanted to imitate.