Scientists managed the first complete sequence of a human chromosome

Scientists in the United States were founded, for the first time, the Sequence complete DNA of a the human chromosome Xwithout the interruptions or spaces between the telomere and with a level of unprecedented precision, shows a study published today in the journal Nature.

The research, developed by the University of California, Santa Cruz, an important milestone for the area, and it was made possible thanks to the new technological advances, stressed in a statement its main author, Karen Miga.

Although the current the human genome it is generated the most complete to date, rooms in your DNA sequence Interruptions and end-to-end (telomere-to-telomere), even after two decades of significant achievements, says Miga.

In order to overcome these obstacles, the experts in innovative technology, turned to a future of “reading” ultra-developed by the same UC Santa Cruz, it allows you to long” by the so-called “Sequencing by nano-pores“.

This technique to sequence DNA by detecting the change in the current flow of individual molecules of DNA passing through the tiny hole (nanopore) of the membrane.

The repetitive sequences, says the author, are common throughout the genome, and this feature is always a challenge, since most of the existing technologies, the production of “readings” of sequences is relatively short, to assemble, after they had such a puzzle to the genome.

These repetitive sequences, continue to generate a lot of “short readings” that look almost identical, as a “great expanse of blue sky in a puzzle”, but no indication of how the parts fit together, or how many repetitions there are.

“Before, we believed that these sequences deciphered were plenty of repeats, but we now have giant steps in the sequencing technology. With the sequencing of the nano-pores, we get reads extremely fast, hundreds of thousands of base pairs for a whole range of the repetition can cover,” explains crumb.

A human genome, with no gaps or spaces to complete on the telomere-telomere – opens up new possibilities for researchers, as they explore new regions of the genome to look for associations between sequence variations and disease, and provides clues about human biology and evolution, instead of by the experts.

“We begin to realize that some of these regions, where there were spaces in the reference sequence are those that, in fact, more variations in human populations, so that we lost a lot of information, which can be important for the understanding of human biology and disease,” says Miga.

With information from EFE