SRE is re-eight delegations in the country for issuing of passports

The SRE reports, progress, progressive, open their offices to the interior of the country (photo: Cuartoscuro)

The Secretariat of Foreign relations (SRE) as a Total of 32 delegations for the implementation of procedures, such as issuance of passportsLegalizing of public documents and maintenance of cases of consular protection of Mexicans in the exterior, since the device to open eight more facilities to the interior of the country, starting this Wednesday, July 15.

Up to the time the SRE had started the gradual opening 24 of the 45 delegations in Mexico. With the announcement of the open eight offices, we had 13 for a total operation of the Secretariat.

In particular, the delegations of alien, and must have procedures in place, the consular, from this July 15, 2020 Acapulco, Guerrero; Aguascalientes, Aguascalientes; Cuernavaca, Morelos; Durango, Durango, Oaxaca, Oaxaca, Pachuca, Hidalgo; Querétaro, Querétaro; and Xalapa, Veracruz, Mexico.

By a releasethe SRE reported that this is the new opening “in strict compliance with the provisions of the secretariats of health of the Federal and state level in the framework of the health emergency”. As a result of the pandemic, has not been flat over Mexico and the world, the Agency to the attention of the face determined, further-to-face 27. March,four days before, the Phase 2 of the Corona Virus in the country.

The unit provides care to the biosecurity protocols, such as the use of masks and masking, in order to prevent the spread of the coronavirus (photo: ERS)

“The eight delegations mentioned above, are in addition to the delegations which are open for the day today: Álvaro Obregón, Benito Juárez; Cuajimalpa; Cuauhtémoc, Gustavo A. Madero, Iztacalco; Iztapalapa, Miguel Hidalgo, Miguel Hidalgo II; Tlalpan; Cancún, Quintana Roo, Ciudad Juárez, Chihuahua; Ciudad Victoria, Tamaulipas; Chihuahua, Chihuahua, Guadalajara, Jalisco; La Paz, Baja California Sur, Monterrey, Nuevo Leon; Morelia, Michoacán, San Luis Potosí, San Luis Potosi, Tapachula, Chiapas; Tepic, Nayarit; Torreon, Coahuila; Tuxtla Gutiérrez, Chiapas; and Zacatecas, Zacatecas”, based on the SRE.

To schedule appointments, the unit established, the Contact centerthe phone number 800 80 10 773and the Monday to Friday from 8:00 to 20:00 and on Saturdays from 9:00 to 16:00.

Also, page https://citas.sre.gob.mx it is a way to plan for the care of the formalities. The SRE stressed that this is the only website authorized and absolutely free to accessible appointments on the remote control. For this reason, repeatedly user, you would be vigilant to avoid scams to and no payments or deposits to personal accounts and non-convenience stores, such as the Federal body and its channels were the exclusive, an appointment, a Pass process.

Last April 25the Ministry of Foreign Affairs informs pasaporteycitasregob on the websites.com.mx and pasaporteenlinea.com that They are fraudulent and supposedly the service for the issuance of passports with a pre-payment for access to the dating service.

Among the measures recommended by the SRE to maintain a healthy distance of 1.5 meters, and to give priority to urgent cases, when it is very necessary for the passport to leave the country (photo: ERS)

To enter the headquarters of the SRE, this dependence indicates that should be carried out, a Protocol on biological safetyamong the actions, use mask, gel anti: bacterial properties; it is recommended to wear a mask made of acrylic and latex gloves; as well as maintaining a healthy distance of one meter and a half. In addition, we take the temperature on the income of the office.

For sanitary measures, stressing that They could not way in the delegations, the symptoms of the disease of the respiratory. In addition, SRE demanding that to visit the users of the service appointment scheduled, 15 minutes before the same.

“In awarding dates, the priority for medical emergencies, academic, labour and consular protection. Should not be on request date is not found under these assumptions”, he asked the unit, under the direction of Marcelo Ebrard.

In States where the delegations of the SRE are still suspended activities, the mail is dgdelegaciones@sre.gob.mx the cases of distress, particularly of a medical nature, work, academic and consular protection meetings.

Until such time, up to 34 of the 45 delegations that were opened (photo: Cuartoscuro)

The Secretariat pointed out that, depending on the Traffic light risk, issued by the Secretariat of health, Federal, or country, it can be restarted or the service is stopped in the delegations.

It should be remembered that the Ministry for Foreign Affairs re the activities of the face-to-face, on the 22nd of June, when it opened 20 offices, nine in the capital and the rest of the interior of the Republic.

