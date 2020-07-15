The autumn of Whatsapp launched “storm” of memes against the application

The case of the application caused that many users could not connect efficiently with friends and jobs (Screenshot: Twitter @LordMozo)

On the afternoon of July 14, the application of messages for internet, Whatsapp, presents technical issues that arise from the application, freezing, and stopping its services on a global level. Of course the user used the “stumbling block” for the application to be able to arm the characteristic memes.

According to the report Outage.coma site that collects information on reports of the “case” of various applications on the global level, the problem began after the three and a half-afternoon in the Mexican capital. Are affected more than 93 countries around the world, including Mexico, Brazil, England, Argentina, and others. All of these countries, gathered 2521 complaints by the service.

The company news Whatsapp was bought by Mark Zuckerberg, the part of one of the groups, the communication and the social networks, the largest in the world. A curious fact is that the application was purchased through the huge Chinese telecommunications Tencent but due to a medical problem on the part of the representative of the companyto acquire the meet, Whatsapp moved had been, something seen as an opportunity, on the part of Zuckerberg.

The owner of Facebook offered 19 billion dollars for the company and also offered to the owners, the part of the board of directors of the company, the owner accepted it and made the purchase. Tencent had offered to around 16 billion Euro.

The courier service has no official statement about the technical problems in the application. For this reason, here I leave the memes and more funny people, released in the requirement that by the fall of the application:

FOR MORE ON THIS TOPIC:

Salma Hayek, the Platonic love of Joan Sebastian, who wrote the song ‘and more’

“Not dancing alone”: Danna Paola and Sebastian Yatra stoke expectations about their cooperation with cryptic messages

The mystery of the lost daughter of Raymundo Capetillo: his family revealed that the wanted to