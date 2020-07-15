The Culiacanazo the greeting of the mother of the Chapo: how the Sinaloa cartel was the nightmare of López Obrador

The meetings of Andrés Manuel López Obrador with a narrow circle of Sinaloa cartel (photo: Special)

The grip of the hands of the Mexican President, Andrés Manuel López Obradorand Consuelo LoeraMother Joaquin “El Chapo” Guzmanpolarized Mexican society and enrareció of the political landscape, the relentless fight against corruption.

The brief encounter in happened Badiraguato, Sinaloa, where the President travelled, to monitor the construction of a rural road, in conjunction with several municipalities serranos.

This Monday, the episode escalated López Obrador revealed a letter that Consuelo Loera sent him for eleven days to the contractor requesting his intercession.

The letter from the lady, is dated the 20 March, and it is the third, which makes it come in less than a year. In the first, María Consuelo Loera will ask for help for everything knew the Mexican government was impossible: the repatriation of their son from the United States.

Then a letter with a designation of their attorneys, Jose Luis Meza and Juan Pablo Badillo, who defended the piece, that the intervention of the Minister of the Interior, Foreign Affairs, Treasury, and the office of the attorney General of the Republic, in order to reach his goal, in addition, tramitarle a humanitarian visa for the mother of the workpiece.

Consuelo Loera, mother of Chapo Guzman, the President said in tramitarle a humanitarian visa to visit the founder of the Sinaloa cartel, (photo: REUTERS/Edgard Garrido)

Finally, it was posted on Monday, informed the Governor as “dear brother in Christ” and where is that the government of the United States has denied a humanitarian visa that had been arranged to visit in prison the founder of the Sinaloa cartelwho was doomed forever in the federal court of Brooklyn in July 2019.

“I want to son insistirle on your support, to visit me, my,” said the woman comfort. “I have more than five years,” he adds.

For the moment nothing is confirmed, that the contents of the letter, the truth is, however, the President was harshly criticized by the meeting as a provocation for free at delicate times.

(Courtesy Of Presidency)

The 17. October 2019Mexico is one of the pages signed more sad a history of violence, which to many volumes.

The detention of Ovidio Guzmán López, “The Mouse” unleashed terror during the hours in Culiacan, capital of Sinaloa state and a stronghold of the cartel with the same name. The government of Mexico confirmed his release, after a wave of violence.

The event will be shown not only the fragility of the state to combat organized crime, in this case, the Sinaloa cartel, but to show the degree of permissibility and permeability of the drug cartels in Mexico.

President, Andrés Manuel López Obrador confirmed that the alleged criminals has been published, which prove that they were in danger, many citizens, a lot of people and a lot of people, and that it was decided, for the protection of the life of the people.

“The mouse”, 29 years, is an active member of the criminal group, headed by his father, Joaquin “El Chapo” Guzmanand it is in the crosshairs of U.S. justice in may 2012.

Ovidio Guzmán was arrested and released by the Mexican government (photo: file)

On both occasions, the representative has, so far, on the same grounds as a justification for their action, the benefits in a way the family Guzmán Loera has.

Last July López Obrador is imba with the sentencing to life imprisonment of the ruthless leader of the Sinaloa cartel, Joaquín “El Chapo” Guzmananyone who is isolated of the rest of his life in a high-security prison in the United States.

“I am very sorry that we these cases. I don’t want someone sitting in jail, no one in a hospital, that no one will suffer. I’m an idealist, I believe in love, brotherhood, happiness. I’m not a humanist, who want evil to anyone, I don’t like to do firewood of the fallen tree. […] Sentenced in prison for life, in a prison in harsh, harsh, inhumane, Yes it varies,” said Lopez Obrador.

In July 2019, “El Chapo” was sentenced to life imprisonment, was moved by the President (photo: file)

The setting of the President has storm to a viral. “In a government which says, the poor first, not the first victim should say?” Question Oscar Balderasan analyst on security and scholar of the criminal organizations.

The expert says, surprised by the sound, by the President of Mexico and says that the act of Sunday could appeal to the dynamics within the organization, which today, under the leadership of Ismael “El Mayo” Zambada and the sons of Guzman Loera: Iván Archivaldo, Ovid, and Jesus Alfredo.

Balderas does not believe that there is an agreement between the administration and organised crime; however, he is convinced that there is a message behind the approaches of the family Guzmán and the President.

clan Sinaloa has tried to help, to encourage, to negotiate López Obrador “” procedures, humanitarian visas, or the return of the Mexican capo. One of the initiatives of the family the construction of a public University in Badiraguato,Sinaloa, where he originally “El Chapo” Guzman.

The intention is that the resources of the capo mexicano for various work on the Land.

The town of Badiraguato, Sinaloa, where he grew up, one of the drug barons in the world is the most dangerous (photo: Cuartoscuro)

The Sinaloa cartel began a transformation that would lead to the top of the criminal organizations in the world, during the six-year period Vicente Fox (2000-2006), but was consolidated with the Felipe Calderón (2006-2012).

The strategy of the Calderón government was never to end the drug trade, but under all that is recommended in small groups in a single criminal organization, the experts, as Raymundo Riva Palacio.

Then, in those years, the armed forces and the Federal police moved in to the sight of the rotten fruit and the sicarios of the Sinaloa cartel, did the rest.

In research you talk about an Alliance between the organizations, the Sinaloa and the Gulf, against their common enemies. In counterpart, other criminal groups has partnerships for the solution of these two great.

Due to the role of the Sinaloa cartel, during the government of Felipe Calderón, the organization had a dominant position and impunity in Mexico.

(Photo: REUTERS/Tomas Bravo)

The arrest of Genaro García Luna, in the United States to the government of Mexico, a huge challenge: to end, the many accomplices of a man, the drug Czar Felipe Calderon.

Garcia Luna life prisoners in the United States since December and waiting for their next court hearing scheduled for 2. April.

