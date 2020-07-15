The Ministry of Sports gives you the freedom in flight and sport – Other Sports – Sports

The Minister of Sports, Ernesto Lucena announced that everything was ready for the “flight ” sport”, which will be next Sunday on the route Bogota-Madrid.

In a plane, chartered for 190 people, Iran athletes of Colombians who have a need to be in Europe to take on professional commitments.

Among the participants of the group of cyclists Egan Bernal, Nairo Quintana, Miguel Angel Lopez, Rigoberto Urán, Sergio Higuita, Daniel Martinez, among others that are prepared in this country for racing in Europe.

In addition, the letter contains technical football Jorge Luis Pintothe one who will be selected from United Arab EMIRATESand athletes in athletics, tennis and judo.

“Thanks to the work of the team, under the leadership of the National Government, through the Ministry, and the Ministry of foreign Affairsembassies of Spain and Colombia and support, Avianca, our athletes will be able to get to Europe to match the calendars of competition that is crucial in his development and process, modified in the first half of the pandemic on COVID-19″, – said the Minister of Sports, Ernesto Lucena document: the library copies.

The travelers passed in the last days for tests, PCR diagnostics, in accordance with the recommendations made by the group of physicians of the Center for sports Science in Mindeporte for strict compliance with the Protocol on biological safety for COVID-19.

From “Flight of the sport, the pride of Colombia”, will be attended by the players, how to choose Colombia’s Natalia Gaitan and Isabella Echeverry; all judocas Yuri is the perfect place to relax and Francisco Balanta; in voleibolista Oriana Warrior; in esgrimista Paul Trochez and remote, Oscar Andres Tunjo, among others.

A high percentage of it, cyclists of the Tour de France champion, Egan Bernal, those who face off in various competitions sanctioned by the Union Cyclist International and a Trip to Burgos, on Vacation in’occitanie, Mont Ventoux, Tour de Lay, Tourism Polish, I Dauphiné and three large: Tour de France, Giro d’italia and Vuelta a España.

