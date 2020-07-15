The only Kardashian with weight problems promises to change your appearance this year

The only brother of the husband of the clan of the Kardashians-Jenner, Rob Kardashian seems to be the black sheep in the family, that appearance needbecause unlike her famous sisters, has failed to “modify” your body.

But this year, brother, that no longer has occurrences in the reality show “Keeping Up With The Kardashian”, you decide to make a certain change in his appearance.

According to the source E! News, the male Kardashian, have to learn new exercises to begin the path to weight reduction after professional advice.

It turned out that Rob decided to start training in the gym with the trainer and confirmed the informant, “reduced fast food and completely changed your diet. Also stopped drinking, that really helps you. Feeling much better, but looking at the results.”

It is known that Rob, for many years had problems with obesity, leading to neglect their appearance, wear very dirty when choosing clothes.

The only Kardashian Instagram refusing

In the absence of the program, but the amount of veto to Instagram after 2017 to release a few photos of aggravating his former partner, Blac Chyna, in revenge for their breakupwhat provoco, except away from the screen, the girl and the performances, which played the role of his sister.

It is known that Rob Kardashian, she batallado years with the problem of excess weight and under a certain promise to lose weight, apparently, this year it may be time to look really beneath the standards of beauty in the Kardashian clan.

Currently “very focused on achieving prolong your figure and make the necessary changesit is a long way and is still a very long way,” confirmed a source available for searching.

Supporters of these stars it was last seen on the photo with her mother, Kris Jenner, when we celebrated Halloweenpicture in which I saw a few pounds less.

And according to Glamour, Rob Kardashian has started to train very hard after he finished his convulsionada ties with Blac Chyna, with whom procreo his daughter Renee Dream.