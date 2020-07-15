The Pope sends hospital ship on the Amazon, the fight against the pandemic

The ship has rooms, x-ray, mammography, heart ultrasound, stress test, surgical room, lab, pharmacy, vaccination room, doctors ‘ offices, doctor’s offices, vision and dental, as well as beds of hospital stay.

VATICAN-CITY.

The The Hospital-Ship ‘Pope Francis’it a year has the memory of the Amazon to offer medical helphe joined the Fight against the coronavirus in this region, reported today the portal of the The Vatican.

We could not get out of this fight. We came together, we re-organised ourselves in our services, so that together we fight against the Covid-19″, explains father Joel Sousa, a member of the coordination of the ship, in a interview partners quoted by the Vatican News.

With 32 meters in lengththe Boat Account with 23 professional Health.

We are symptoms are primarily flu-like, and the symptoms of the covid-19 mild. The doctor makes consultations and also deliver the medication, along with the local health authority,” said the monk.

The pandemic is the decimation of the indigenous communities in Latin America, white, perfect of the coronavirus, which due to their poor defense against diseases and neglect state historical object.

20 thousand indigenous infected covid-19 it is estimated that there are in the Amazon basin.

Figures from the Pan american Health Organization (PAHO), spoke in mid-June, at least 20 thousand indigenous people infected in the Amazon basin that includes Brazil, Peru, Colombia, Bolivia, Ecuador, Venezuela, Guyana, and Suriname.

These groups live in remote villages with minimal access to health services in densely populated cities such as Manaus (Brazil), Iquitos (Peru) and Leticia (in Colombia),” said its Director, Clarissa Etienne.

The construction of the boat has been possible thanks to an agreement with the Brazilian state of Pará, the remuneration paid by the company Shell chemical and Basf, which is caused as a result of an accident of environment that the 60 injured and considerable damage

