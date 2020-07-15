The priest said he was on the verge of death by the last rites for the sick COVID: “is The passage of temporal life into eternity is crucial”

They introduced themselves as volunteers in March, though not without fear, saw the ravages of the disease in other countries. (Photo: EFE)



Father Andrés López is recovering your life after a fight of 33 days against the COVID. You can leave your room, slowly go back to your fitness routine and, if authorized, will return to do the work, the contagious was: perform the last rites on his death-bed to the gravely ill coronavirus.

This Mexican priest, 35 years old, already free from the virus, he thought to himself with Efe from your community over fears that it will be in your room sick, sharpened by the memory of seeing that young guys “in intensive care medicine in the struggle between life and death.”

“If you are sick, you immediately experience fear. doWhat would happen if I was sick? What would happen if I ended up in the ICU? What would happen if I lose my life? I experienced very strongly, because when I saw how many seriously ill patients, I saw how they suffered. And what are the differences between you and me?” Account Lopez.

In the entire Archdiocese of Mexico city that belongs to this father of the Church of the Holy family in the South of the capitalthere are only three treatments, which will give you the last rites of the sick seriously COVID-19.

They introduced themselves as volunteers in Marchif not without fear, saw the ravages of the disease in other countries.

“I get it, I can die. The fear was there,” says Lopez about the time of the filing of the voluntary, but it ensures that the “Tragedy for so many people was dying stronger than the fear.”

The pandemic of COVID already 35,006 deaths and 299,750-confirmed cases left in Mexico.

“For us, priests of the moment of death is crucial. We believe that our soul is called to eternity and the step of temporal life into eternity is crucial”, summarizes the importance of the last rites for the Catholics.

Mexico, according to the Vatican, the second country with the most Catholics in the world with 111 million., only surpassed by Brazil.

AUTHORIZATION IN HOSPITALS

Only have visited regularly in the General hospital of Mexico, and in spite of these limitations were, to “perhaps 1,500 people.” (Photo: EFE)



The priest said goodbye to his mother and his father, took sick with cancer, at the beginning of March and for all the time that the pandemic aware of the danger that as a possible focus of infection.

The computer COVID of the Archdiocese of Mexico city, formed by the three clergy, the Bishop and some of the doctors, began work in a Protocol to give the hospitalsbut was unable to stay on the plant until April.

Lopez explained that the front door of the hospital, depends on the discretion of the Director, the “obstacle”, such as “the greater part not permitted entry and some very occasionally”.

Only have worked regularly in the General hospital of Mexico, and in spite of these limitations have been fixed “perhaps 1,500 people.”

“I was in a room, there were two patients, talked with them, prayed, gave them the sacrament, and had to go to the next. But in spite of this limitation, I think that we have a spiritual connection”shows.

CONTAGION AND SUFFERING

“I stood in front of the fear is an act of faith and trust in God. Say, our Lord, “my life is in your hands, not in the hands of the virus”,” reflected he. (Photo: EFE)



Father Andrés López a positive coronavirus tested on may 24, to rules as a part of a Test Protocol, and was then isolated in his room, in the community, that “it is completely sealed.”

Their first complaints of stomach upset and then a sleepy, were very strong, that lasted for about 10 days, but the cough started two weeks ago and the “the symptoms worsened”, what is exacerbating your anxiety during the test, the hospital were encouraging.

“I stood in front of the fear is an act of faith and trust in God. Say, our Lord, “my life is in your hands, not in the hands of the virus”,” reflected he.

In his 33 days of sick, Lopez has no direct contact with anyone had but first of all his dreams-and then the support through a virtual rosary of hope designed by you at the beginning of the pandemic, helped him against the loneliness.

“Scholars of the people, how sick I was, and many of those who was sick, for which we had prayed and were healed, were now praying for me. This gave me great encouragement”, supported.

RETURN TO ACTIVITY

His reaction, in spite of suffering is still evil was “much joy” and to share came, prayers, and a bottle of wine with your colleagues and community. (Photo: EFE)



Their symptoms had not disappeared, but on 25. In June, we reported that it had passed on the virus. His reaction, in spite of suffering, still annoyed, was “a lot of joy” and to share came, prayers, and a bottle of wine with your colleagues and community.

Now, how do you take all your activities, personal and pastoral, as their health improves, as you think back to die in the hospitals atone for sins, when doctors “indicating that it is reasonable to return.”

“It gives Me a bit of anxiety, I feel a little divided, because divided according to the opinion of scientists (the immunity) (…) Is the reasonable doubt, but I believe with the same faith, to follow the I’m going to try“he concludes.

EFE

