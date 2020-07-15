The theme of the return of Bianca Belair

A few hours ago went out into the real reason for the turn, Bianca Belair in the latest episode of RAW.

In the latest episode of Monday Night RAW, there were two return to the women’s Department. Shayna Baszler returned and attacked the Ninja Akira tozawa tozawa and sent a poisoned dart at the roster of women of the red labels. Other stars who made their return were Bianca Belair.

The latter turned to defend ruby Riott numerous taunts, which he received backstage from The IIconis (Peyton Royce & Billy Kay). After this the full rate between the four luchadoras, was reached for the fight and the equipment; in Australia against ruby and Bianca Belair.

Wars were exlíder “The Riott Squad” and “Bianca” Belair.

Long-known lack of Bianca, when he was near Street Profits. WWE believed advisable to dismiss it because it does not fit in the segments of the comedians.

Now, what was the motive for the return of Belair in RAW?

Portal-Vitali Klitschko News found out why. This story with The IIconics and ruby Riott will not be long, but had to plug the hole left Liv Morgan. Liv was far away from us show on TV, and when you return, Bianca will appear on the TV.

It is not known why no Liv Morgan, any time she will be away from WWE. The only thing that is known is that when he returns, their competition with ruby Riott will happen.

