The United Kingdom, Huawei has banned your network 5G

The British government announced on Tuesday that the Ban the Telecom operators to buy new equipment for their networks 5G the Chinese group Huawei from the end of this year and will be encouraged to remove all the old before 2027.

“According to the U. s. sanctions against Huawei and the technical consultation to update our cyber-experts, the government has decided to ban that it is necessary, the Huawei for our networks in 5G“ well,” said the minister for culture and the Digital sector, Oliver Dowden, in a press conference.

Dowden, justified the decision with “Uncertainty“this will cause that the sanctions announced in may by Washington against Huawei to terminate your access to the semi-conductors are manufactured using components, the Americans.

“It is not every new kit added from January 2021, and the 5G networks of the Uk will be free of Huawei until the end of 2027. This movement is crucial said it offers the industry clarity and certainty it needs to deliver 5G in the UK”,.

Huawei responds to the prohibition of the 5G network

The giant Chinese Telecom equipment Huawei he called on Tuesday “disappointing” and “politicized” the decision of London exclude from the development of the network to 5GReporting, by “the trade policy of the United States”.

“Unfortunately, our future in the United Kingdom has become highly politicisedit is the trade policy of the United States, and not the security. In the past 20 years, Huawei is focused on the development of the Uk better connected. As a responsible company, we will continue to support our customers, as we have always done it,” said the spokesman of Huawei.

And he added that the company is conducting a detailed inventory of the announcement this Tuesday, a greater knowledge in how will it impact on the news to Huaweialso pledged to work with the government of the United Kingdom.

The White house welcomes the decision of the break-up with Huawei and its network to 5G

The White house welcomed this Tuesday for the “international consensus is growing“the giant Chinese telecommunications Huawei after a meeting with the The United Kingdom, the decision to remove from its network to 5G all devices from this manufacturer.

“The decision of the United Kingdom, reflects the growing international consensus on the fact that Huawei and other actors that are a threat to national security, because you are in debt, with the Chinese Communist party,” said the National security Advisor to the President, Donald Trump, Robert O’brien, in a tweet.