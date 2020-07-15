The United States recorded 908 deaths and 62.874 spread of the coronavirus in the last 24 hours

Look at a man, a trumpet on a street in Pasadena, California.

The United States reached this Tuesday, the number of 3.416.222 confirmed cases of COVID-19 and 136.432 deceased, in accordance with the separate counting of the Johns Hopkins University.

This balance at 20.00 local time (00: 00 Wednesday) GMT 62.874 infections, more than on Monday, and 908 new deaths.

The number of daily cases turned over to 60,000 moved by the outbreaks in the States of the South and the West, as Florida, Texas, California, Arizona, and Georgia.

New York, however, is still maintained, since the state is the strongest in the United States, the of the pandemic, with 403.175 confirmed cases and 32.408 deceased, a figure surpassed only by Brazil, the UK, Mexico and Italy.

Only in the city New York died 23.336 people.

New York is still dead in the neighboring New Jersey with 15.582, Massachusetts with 8.340 e Illinois 7.419.

Other States with a large number of death cases in California, 7.219, Pennsylvania 6.931, Michigan with a 6.326, Florida 4.409 or Connecticut, with 4.374.

In terms of the spread, California is the second state is only behind New York with 342.967, Florida in the third with 291.629 and Texas fourth with 277.712.

The provisional balance of the deceased -136.432 – already at the lowest point of the first estimates of the White house, the screened in the best of cases, between 100,000 and 240,000 deaths due to the pandemic.

The American President, Donald Trump, lowered the estimates and expressed confidence that the final number would be between 50,000 and 60,000 deadalthough in their most recent calculations predicted already up to 110,000 dead, a number that was exceeded.

For its part, the Institute for metrics and health evaluation (IHME) at the University of Washington, in the models for the prediction of the development of the pandemic is resolved, the too often, the White house estimates that the United States in the month of October with over 185,000 dead.

A sign at the headquarters of the Modern Inc, developed a vaccine against the coronavirus, in Cambridge, Massachusetts, USA.

The u. s. laboratory Modern this announced on Tuesday that the vaccine against the new coronavirus produces enough antibodies to neutralize the disease in the patient, the dose.

The results, published Tuesday in the The New England Journal of Medicinecome out of the the first Phase of tests of the vaccine performed in the 45 volunteers in the month of March.

As described by the scientists involved in the process, these people developed a series of antibodies, which is comparable to those people who have the disease to overcome, of course.

Dr. Lisa Jackson, who led the study, said the results are “an essential step is necessary in order to move forward with the studies which can truly determine if the vaccine protects against infection“.

None of the volunteers reported any serious side effects. More than half of them symptoms reported are similar to the flu -fatigue, headache, chills, fever, and pain at the injection site- something that tends to happen with other vaccines. The symptoms only lasted a day, the researchers said, and were not of a severity that with the completion of the essays.

“Regardless of the manner in which it is analysed, this is very good news,” said the chief epidemiologist of the White house, Fauciin the dialogue with The Associated Press. The actions of the Modern, to 16.4 percent after the close of the market in the United States. The value of the pharmaceutical-more than 300 percent this year.

