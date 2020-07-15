Thousands of users of TikTok panic and begin to cancel their accounts

Thousands of us users of Tik Tok went into a panic after a failure in the service. Photo: Unsplash

UNITED STATES OF AMERICA.

In the past few days, thousands of tiktokers of the United States went into a panic due to an error in the service manager-disable the history, and to measure the popularity of the user.

After That, Mike Pompeo, Secretary Of State, gestures of the correction made with block TikTok and other Chinese apps.

The legislator expressed in the U.S., national security concerns, for the management of the data of the users of TikTok, because they are concerned about the possibility that this Information shared should be with the Chinese government.

While the fate of TikTok in the United States is not chosen, the message triggered a wave of concern among the thousands of users trying you can replace it with other services.

Photo:Unsplash

Some, like the professional video game player Tyler Blevins known on the internet like a Ninjahe said to his 6 million Twitter followers that he was already cleared to TikTok from your phone.

The most faithful have decided to wait, but oppressed to cry their horror share videos of themselves-and dance – with “hashtags” as a #TikTokBan, which has 212 million views, and #SaveTikTok, with 315 million views in the application.

If TikTok, the consumer confidence lost then lose their importance,” said Alexander Patino, Deputy Director of the American Council of influencers, a partnership developed, the illustrations of social networks, promoting products on the internet.

While there are real security concerns related to TikTok, the motives of the government of President Donald Trump basically, the guidelines arewhat makes it difficult to predict which one you choose, Washington.

TikTok has said that he has never shared user data with the Chinese government and it would not do if they were asked. To say quickly was that Beijing had not asked for you.

VISIT MONEY-IN-PICTURE

IT ALSO MIGHT INTEREST YOU:

Few back to the child who was adopted, after realizing that they are autistic is

Man sick of cancer and his dog killed with one hour difference

To leave man from the Balearic Islands police for not go no face, super wipes

What you let go, the prison, the killing by the coronavirus, and when you finish your daughter of 9 years

To prevent it comes from the prison coronavirus; dies by a bullet while she was celebrating

The trick to keeping lemons fresh and in good condition for 3 months!

Cancun starts packages 2×1 to visit the beaches after the running of the bulls

Johnny Depp wants to play, Cantinflas, says the grandson of the comedian

Show pictures of Yolanda Andrade and Veronica Castro kissing on the mouth

jvc

Copyright law prohibits the copying, in whole or in part the materials of the Excelsior, without the prior written permission and without linking to the original text.