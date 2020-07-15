To leave or not to leave: the contradictions of the government of Mexico during the crisis of the COVID-19 unleashed

The contradictions between the two have marked the development of the health crisis caused by the COVID-19, the to today record a balance of TEUR 304 435 contagions and 35 491 thousand deaths, the cases of Mexico, the fourth country with the highest number of deaths.

By Cecilia González

Mexico city, July 14 (RT).- The President of Mexico, Andrés Manuel López Obradorconvened this week at the citizens, which are already beginning to come to, to revive the economy, while the Secretary of state for health, Hugo López Gatellhe insisted on the Importance of the home stay because the Pandemic in no way finished.

Despite the fact that the numbers are negative, said López Obrador, that the pandemic is, to sink, without that the medical services are overwhelmed.

We continue to face two crises: the pandemic #COVID19 and the decline of the economy. We will go ahead.https://t. co/H3t4j99bps pic.twitter.com/AqC6cim7g4 — Andrés Manuel (@lopezobrador_) 12. July 2020

“If we are not obeyed overloaded the hospitals for the responsible attitude of the people, the call to stay at home, they, with many of the victims,” he said to the summon to be careful with the flare-ups and maintain measures for the prevention.

But it made also a call to action with absolute freedom, linked with responsibility, because to work to go, millions of Mexicans have in order to survive.

“Now we have to go on the road and to understand, who would like to continue the confinement or removal that you understand that they are different situations. We have guaranteed our content and many of them have the economic potential, and we will be able to, three months, six months, a year. In the case that it is a public server, each of the half cobra. But the one that sold jell-o, which sells bread, the life is on the road, how do you do?”, in question.

That is why, he said, there is a balance to care for the health of the population, but without acting with the authority of, the understanding of the need to restore the economy, the family, the economy and the national economy.

Later, Lopez-Gatell insisted on the responsibility, you need to have the citizens not to go to the streets and thus reduce the risk of the spread of the coronavirus.

We will continue to demand responsibility for the environment. The risk of a rebound in the epidemic of #COVID19 it is the same for all. pic.twitter.com/DT44CmXUtP — Hugo Lopez-Gatell Ramirez (@HLGatell) July 13, 2020

“The General recommendation is not to go, if it is not indispensable,” said the official. If anyone has any symptoms of respiratory tract infections, ” he added, with more reason should stay at home, so a resurgence of the pandemic.

CROSSINGS CONSTANT

“We have the elements to say that you have already passed the worst of it in economic terms,” said the President at the end of June, while Lopez-Gatell warned that the pandemic could be extended at least until October, which led to unpredictable scenarios for an economy that, according to estimates of the national Bank of Mexico, in this year, a decline of 4.6 per cent to 8.8 per cent, while the Ministry of Finance reduced to 3.9 percent.

March and April were the months are particularly hectic in the contradiction of the discourse of the President and the Deputy minister for health, because during Gatell be summoned to a healthy physical distance, no kiss, no hug, go out as little as possible, wear a mask and avoid crowds, López Obrador continued with their touring work,in which he embraced and kissed with their Fans to wear a mask, or alcohol gel.

The people of the Costa Chica is thrilled, excited and happy. pic.twitter.com/KVsJW3I1ac — Andrés Manuel (@lopezobrador_) 15. March 2020

“Don’t let go, we are still in the first phase. If you have the economic possibilities to continue the family out to eat in restaurants, canteens, because that is the strengthening of the economy,” the President said in a video issued on the 22nd of March, despite the fact that in the same days, Lopez-Gatell in the campaign crashed, the citizens remain in their homes.

28. In may, during the infections and deaths increase cases further, López Obrador, announced the success of its strategy. “Already today, are missing. According to the doctors, the specialists, the scientists, is good. Already, the pandemic tamed, such as the risk of an overflow in the hospitals, which would have meant further losses of human life. Fortunately it is exceeded,” he said.

A week later, Lopez-Gatell said that the pandemic had not been controlled, neither in Mexico nor in any part of the world. “If the President says it is already tamed, refers technically to the national day of the healthy distance, which is one of the strategies of the community, is it possible to reduce the number of cases per day,” he said.

We are on the alert against a possible resurgence of the epidemic #COVID19. We call the action of the state, governments and society; let us jointly responsible. The New normal is, to integrate habits to prevent infections, healthy distance and not leaving the house unnecessarily. pic.twitter.com/q8jTzPSIUM — Hugo Lopez-Gatell Ramirez (@HLGatell) 11. July 2020

12. In June, the President said in his conference early in the morning, that the Mexicans already left mentally. By the afternoon, the Deputy Secretary-General warned that the epidemic was still weeks, even months, and who could not neglect the preventive measures, including the outputs of the home.

In contrast to the cautious approach that appeals López Gatell, the President holds the optimistic tone. “We leave behind the most difficult Phase of the pandemic. It is not the flight of the bells. The victory doesn’t sing, but I think that has already happened. We already know how we can take care of us. We are able to go on the road to our activities, as always. We go to feel safe and to have no fear. Well recobremos our freedom, and we act wisely,” said in mid-June.

On the contrary, López Gatell explained, that reality is to learn that the country and the world in General, you have to live with a disease, epidemic, ups and downs.