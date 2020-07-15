TODAY, the Judge rejects the agreement 19 million to compensate victims ??????????

Mexico. Actor Sebastian Rulli welcomes new applications of digital allow to provide entertainment for the people because he contributed to the creation of video-Tik Tok new wall, which told Efe, was his partner, actress Angelique Boyer, who is prompting him deeper.

The Argentine laughs when he says that already tiktoker, as they are called by many celebrities apps.

“Not tiktoker, I’m Sebastian, by doing what you want to have a good time and try to make good vibrates in society, it is our essence of play,” explained the actor.

From their point of view, the social network has been run, it is very important that at this time localization and the ability to receive gifts and devices that everyone has.

“Tik Tok suddenly exploded at the moment when the world needs a exhaust valve and there affects many lived works of art from everyone and share a little joy,” he said.

However, the actor 45, also called “hard” dynamics of the application and knows that are intended for an audience that is younger. However, your partner pushed him out of fear of losing.

“It is still not clear to me that I am going to try to do something, I can take much more than what I think it is a problem, but I’m Angelique, what was that I insisted. Much more open and cheerful, that I in this sense was great, and I appreciate it,” he said.

BACK IN “DRAGON”

She has created an extensive and successful career in television, soap operas as your safe. The actor, probably for participation in the telenovelas, as Rubin (2004), Teresa (2010) and “father, mother” (2017).

Now his career has changed and soap operas have taken a step in a series of digital platforms and waiting only to come to the movies.

Just a series of “Dragon: the warrior’s return” released in 2019, which debuted on the platforms. Currently celebrating its arrival on TV on July 22 for the stars, a situation in which is unable to hide her excitement.

“It was a time when they expected me to understand, being able to interpret a Dragon, I would like to know opinion and how will you have a TV that is, which I used and which gave me the human race” – he admitted.

The protagonist of the series plays Miguel Heron, that is, correctly and with a margin that will have to come back from Japan to Mexico was to take over the family business, classifieds, traffic drugs, he didn’t know.

Although they are associated with drugs and violence in the history of the series, she assured that this is not a story of drugs, which, as usual, aggrandize forms without morals who wants to do evil, because it explains that as an actor, and the father seeks to lead by example and not support such topics.

“This is a character who wants to break this situation, maybe it will be a lot of things that can cause controversy, but Miguel wants to change from the inside all the violence, crimes, death, unjustifiable corruption. He is the vigilante anonymous is that the world and the message you want to leave a positive,” he said.

He also noted that the series is completely unlike what audiences are accustomed to seeing on TV and said openly that “there is everything you need for the scene, the cars, bumps, a lot of romance, a bit of everything, so the whole family was glued to the screen”.

After his performance in “Dragon”, Sebastian said he’s excited to be part of the movie that not much to say that the penalty of hanging, and hopes to be able to return to the theater as soon as possible her rebirth.