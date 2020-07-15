United Arab Emirates sends to Mexico donation of medical supplies

Mexico.- The holder of the Secretariat of Foreign Relations (SRE), Marcelo Ebrardreported that on Tuesday, July 14, Mexico a Aircraft from United Arab Emirates with a cargo of Donations the medical care the handling of the pandemic coronavirus Covid-19 .

In the conference on the morning of the AMLO President, the Chancellor, Marcelo Ebrard, said that the flight United Arab Emirates also brings 39 people, country people, the, return to for serious case of a pandemic, have not been out of the country.

You can read:







The Donation officials have as a goal the Institute for security and social services for the state (ISSSTE) and between the materials include: 15 thousand dresses, medical, 155 thousand masks N95 , 125 thousand doses of immunoglobulin, 350 gloves mil, 6 mil gloves, and 5 thousand masks.

“You will also receive on the part of the government of this country, a donation to the INSTITUTE. Thanks a lot, that’s where we will be in the evening for the reception of this flight”Marcelo Ebrard. The owner of the SRE.

As for the rest of the efforts of the SRE for the inclusion of medical devices from other countries, Ebrard reported that a space is created within the web-side of the device to display the destination and delivery terms and conditions of the Donations.

We recommend:







The court on Tuesday, July 14, Mexico 25 flights from China and 8 from the United States, more tonight in the Emirates. In total, we report on the Desk: more than 16 million face towels, EUR 4 thousand 454 fans, a million 499 thousand masks-type N95, 547 shields, thousands of face, 300 thousand PCR tests and 27 mii special costumes, among other inputs.

The United Arab Emirates reported by more than 55 thousand confirmed cases and 334 deaths per Covid-19. Just a few days before, the city of Dubai celebrated the closure of the last of its hospitals-ups to the attention of the pandemic. The area is considered to be one of the tourist destinations in the greatest luxury on the planet, and since the last 7. July, was declared, the re-opening of the General of the country.