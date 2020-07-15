United States.- The White house backed down and pulls the suspension of visas for students, the online courses

MADRID, 14 (EUROPA PRESS)

The Administration of the President of the United States, Donald Trump has decided to return rowed on Tuesday, and the revocation of the suspension of visas for foreign students, the study reported online in the case of U. s. colleges and universities, according to CNN.

The decision by a Federal judge in the city of Boston announced after more than a dozen States and several educational institutions to present a claim against the government.

Among them is the University of Harvard and the Massachusetts Institute of Technology (mit), who, last week, a class-action lawsuit against the administration, in order to prevent the entry into force of the withdrawal of this Visa, in the opinion of the government, it was due to the large extent of the pandemic caused by a novel coronavirus.

The lawsuit, filed in a district court in Boston, was directed against the Department of Homeland Security, and against his Agency, Immigration and Customs enforcement (ICE, for its acronym in English), were the ones who announced the measure.

Both Harvard as a believe that with this step, the Management of Trump is a risk for the international students, who for a good part of the students of this prestigious centres.

More than 1 million international students studied at U.S. centers in the course of 2018-2019, of which over a third came from China, followed by India and South Korea, according to the Institute of International Education.