VIDEO: Turkey ensures that Erdogan and Trump have agreed to co-ordination”,” to stabilize the situation in Libya

MADRID, 14 (EUROPA PRESS TV)

The President of the United States and Turkey, Donald Trump, and Recep Tayyip Erdogan, respectively, have agreed to maintain the on Tuesday, a “coordination” for the stabilization of the situation in Libya, the presidency of the Turkish reports.

The presidency has shown, that both presidents have, in the course of the day, a phone call have been addressed, in addition to the bilateral economic relationship has collected, the state Agency, Turkish news, Anatolia.

The White house confirmed the conversation and said that the leaders have not addressed both sides, not to mention economic problems and the impact on the need for “a negotiated solution to the problems of the Region”, in Libya a direct manner.

The Turkish government asked on Monday the will of Khalifa Haftar to accept a cease-fire in Libya and said he is trying to believe in the quarterback, “time”, according to the varapalos has suffered on the field during the last couple of months.

The reaction from Ankara came in the Wake of claims last week, with Russia on the elimination of Haftar to respect a ceasefire. Prompted Moscow to convince Turkey to accept that the government’s drive for you, the.

The evaluation unit has managed to repel the offensive launched in April 2019 by Haftar against Tripoli by the military support from Turkey since the beginning of the year and has maintained their progress in the direction of the city of Sirte to the withdrawal of forces from the East.

For its part, the house of representatives, the Parliament, located in the East of Libya, asked late on Monday night, the direct intervention of the Egyptian army against the Turkey’s support is, the unity of the government.

The request in the Parliament of Tobruk occurs after the Egyptian President, Abdelfatá al-Sisi threatened a few weeks ago, a direct intervention in Libya to “protect national stability”, whose legitimacy is based on the intervention of Turkey on the side of the Libyan government.

Duplication-building in Libya, go back to the Parliament elections of 2014, divided administrations, without the in the East –formerly recognized by the international community and the unity of the government, emerged from an agreement in the year 2015, we have managed to negotiate their Association since then.

IMAGES THERE ARE IN EUROPE-PRESS TV

URL DOWNLOAD:

https://www.europapress.tv/internacional/503954/1/turquia-dice-erdogan-trump-acordado-mantener-coordinacion-estabilizar-libia

CONTACT PHONE 91 345 44 06