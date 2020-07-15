We have a feast in the house of memo Ochoa!

MEXICO – last Monday, 13), a well-known goalkeeper Memo Ochoa he spent his 35th birthday and a vacation in the company of his family and friends. Despite the complications that exist, what they are, they live his wife, Karla Mora, it was time to organize a little party to important date will not go unnoticed. Detail that memo Ochoa thanked endlessly by his wife.

For its part, athletic. I want my personal INSTAGRAM account to thank everyone that has been taken for a short time, to congratulate and convey his wishes. And, with the help of C #ElCovidNoNosDetiene, thanked for a year of life. Making sure he had much for which to smile, and even if it was a contract for a year is difficult, because of the pandemic, there was much for which to thank God.

Francisco Guillermo Ochoa Magaña, better known as Memo Ochoaborn July 13, 1985 in Guadalajara, Jalisco in Mexico. This is a known goalkeeper”, which began his career in 2004 with Club America. Attended the global 4 team of Mexico. In 2007 he became the first Mexican to appear in the list for Golden Ball, standing on the site of No. 30, the vote, please.

A life full of success

Also recently held its third wedding anniversary with model and designer Karla Mora, whom he had married in 2017, for a romantic wedding on the island of Ibiza, Spain. You can create a wonderful family, and they are the parents and three children, Lucciana 7 years), Guillermo 5 and less, Carla year. So, in fact, the player has a lot for which to thank, and many reasons hereinafter to smile every day.

Memo Ochoa received congratulations not only from their more than two million followers, but also various figures of football. As Andres Guardado, Sebastian Jury Roberto Alvarado, Carlos Salcedo, among others. Also, get hundreds of messages, from their most loyal fans, who will not hesitate to wish we the best goalkeeper in the hopes that this year more than many who come to him.