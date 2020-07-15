Who is Héctor Rafael, son of Rafael Caro Quintero, the Olympic games is

Hector Rafael Caro Elenes is the oldest son of Rafael Caro Quintero, narcotráficante Mexican fugitive from justice.

Represented Mexico at the Olympic games in Beijing in 2008.

Héctor Rafael, her three brothers and mother appear in the list of the people participating in illegal activities related to Rafael Caro Quintero (DEA, 2013)

Rafael Caro Quintero, considered one of the drug traffickers most famous of Mexico, nicknamed The “Narco of narcos” in the decade of 1980, you have a child athlete, represented the country in the Olympic games of Beijing 2008.

It is Hector Rafael Caro Elenesthe eldest son of Caro Quintero, who is an excellent rider, Jalisco, he took part in various competitions in state, national and international, to Millennium.

What is known of Hector Rafael?

Hector Rafael Caro Elenes he is the oldest son of Rafael Caro Quintero and Maria Elizabeth Elenes Lerma, a married couple who had three other children; Roxana, Elizabeth, Enoch, Emilio and Mario Yibran.

According to the Agency Anti-drug (DEA, for its acronym in English), Hector Rafael, born on 18. In December 1975. Currently 44 years old.

Hector Rafael is part of the Guadalajara Jockey Club, participation in events of the Association, equestrian sport, Jalisco, as well as in the Federation Ecuestre Mexicana, the Agency is entitled to the Caro Elenes participation at the national level.

One of their farms was most prominent in the Central American and Caribbean games, where Caro Elenes won the gold medal in the form of jumps, the teams in the tournament in Colombia in 2006.

Hector Rafael was represent to be able to Mexico, the Olympic games in Beijing in 2008.

Caro Elenes won the Classical riding school of Jalisco in 2010 | Special



In addition, participated and won in the Classical riding school of Jalisco, in 2010, the annual competition in honor of Colonel Vicente Mendoza, the founder of the club.

Why is it a trend?

His name again in the national Newspapers, since they met 7 years ago, the DEA took-Hector Rafael Caro Elenes, his three brothers and his mother, Mary Elizabeth, in a list of people, the illegal activities in connection with the of Rafael Caro Quintero, a drug dealer and fugitive from the Mexican authorities and the American.

It is the 12 of June 2013 was made at the DEA, the announcement where he was for 18 people in connection with Rafael Caro Quintero, including six members of the family of direct, in accordance with the law Kingpin.

Pairing of Rafael Caro Quintero | photo by OFAC



The Law Kingpin prohibits U.S. persons to conduct financial or commercial transactions with them and freezes the assets they may have under U.S. jurisdiction.

“Today’s designation is another important tool that helps us to keep track of professional criminals, hardened and keep you on the run, which makes it even more difficult to use the drug assets they have amassed,” said Gary Haff, acting chief of the section of the Financial operations of the DEA in 2013.

According to the DEA, the “Narco of narcos” used a network of family members and persons to invest his fortune (money laundering) in the city of Guadalajara, Jalisco, Mexico.

“Rafael Caro Quintero has used to reverse a network of family members and people from the first row, your luck in business and real estate projects seemingly legitimate, in the city of Guadalajara” said Adam Szubin, Director of the Office of Foreign Assets Ministry of Finance (OFAC). “With the support of the government of Mexico, OFAC continues attacks on drug traffickers, the laundering of profits obtained illegally and those who support their illegal activities”.

Today’s action is aimed at the six members of the family of Rafael Caro Quintero, including his children-Hector Rafael Caro Elenes, Roxana Elizabeth Caro Elenes, Henoch Emilio Caro Elenes, and Mario Yibran Caro Elenes his wife, Maria Elizabeth Elenes Lerma, and daughter-in-law, Denisse Buenrostro Villa

details of the Version 2013.

The penalties for violations of the law Kingpin, ranging from civil penalties of up to USD 1.075 million per violation to criminal sanctions, officers of the corporate of 30 years in prison and fines of up to $ 5 million; and fines for companies of up to 10 million.

“Other people could face up to 10 years in prison and fines pursuant to Title 18, united States Code for criminal violations of the law Kingpin.”

