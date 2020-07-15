Who likes the grass? Burger King modified diet for cows to reduce greenhouse gases and other emissions

Burger King published a tweet Monday that surprised the users: “who do you like the grass?”. Some believed that they had hacked the account or got it the wrong way.

On Tuesday, Burger King tells us, what is it about this message, it was also a meme.

With the roaring campaign for social networks, Burger King, betting is restricted to the growing awareness of climate change and its responsibility to its own role.

The company reported that it has been changed to emit the nutrition of your cows, less greenhouse gases, limit by the herb lemongrass, in an attempt that the contribution of cattle to climate change.

The change in diet, the daily emissions of methane by 33 percent, said Burger King on Tuesday.

The emission of methane, a by-product of the digestion of the vaccine, has become an obstacle in force for the public relations of the big chain burgers

The greenhouse gas emissions from agriculture accounted for 9.9 percent of the total emissions of the United States in 2018, according to the Environmental Protection Agency (EPA, for its acronym in English). The total methane emissions of cattle (called enteric fermentation) formed more than a quarter of the emissions from agriculture.

According to a recent survey by The Associated Press-NORC Center for Public Affairs research, two-thirds of Americans say companies have a responsibility in the fight against climate change. The attraction of the climate change penetrates reinforced in the American political setting.

Potential customers are also reducing their intake of meat for the sake of the environment and health. Burger King and rival Mcdonald’s have added alternatives to meat on their menus.

Two years ago, Mcdonald’s said it was taking measures to reduce the emission of greenhouse gases. Modified the production of meat for your Big Mac and a quarter of a pound. The company said that it had hoped to prevent the emission of 150 million tons of greenhouse gases into the atmosphere for the year 2030.

Burger King, in cooperation with the scientists of the Autonomous University of the state of Mexico and the University of California, Davis, tested, and developed his formula by the addition of 100 grams of the herb, known for its lemon fragrance, for the daily diet of their cows. Preliminary tests show that the leaves of the herb help lemon, the cows to release digest less methane to their food.

“It is an improvement in the functioning of the sector, and will make available to the public, the formula on all of the farm animals to reach the results about the country and the world (…) is The meat of cows that eat grass, lemon, the restaurants noted in 2021”, Guillermo Hermosillo, marketing director of Burger King in Mexico, at the press conference.

On Tuesday, Burger King with its Whopper with the meat of cows, which reduces their emissions of methane in selected restaurants in Miami, New York, Austin, Portland, and Los Angeles.

In the meantime, Alexandre Antonello, marketing director of Burger King in Latin America recognized that it is in all the stores at the start of the campaign, because you trust that all the suppliers that have taken fómula.

“The plan is that all the meat as the burger King of this kind of cows, but we are not responsible for the entire chain, which depends on the provider, but it’s all just a way and this is the first step,” he explained.

With information of Axel Sánchez