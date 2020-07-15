Who you are and what you do, the children of Rafael Caro Quintero

Rafael Caro Quintero, narcotráficante Mexican and had four children with Maria Elizabeth Elenes Lerma.

Héctor Rafael, Roxana, Elizabeth, Enoch, Emilio and Mario Yibrán are the children of the “Narco of narcos”

In 2013, the DEA associated with the brothers Caro Elenes in the list of persons and companies with the laundering of money from illegal activities of Rafael Caro Quintero.

The four sons of Rafael Caro Quintero, one of the nárcotraficantes Mexican the most famous, have been accused by the Ministry of Finance of the United States of money laundering, the illegal activities of his father in 2013.

Héctor Rafael, Roxana, Elizabeth, Enoch, Emilio and Mario Yibrán Caro Elenes, with his mother, Maria Elizabeth Elenes, were in a list of 18 people and 15 companies based in Guadalajara, which were used to wash the assets, according to a press release from the DEA.

Hector Rafael

Hector Rafael Caro Elenes is the eldest son of the “Narco of narcos”, and Maria Elizabeth Elenes. He was born on the 18. In December 1975. Currently 44 years old.

Hector Rafael is an athlete, belongs to the Guadalajara Jockey Club, where he participates in events of the Association, equestrian sport, Jalisco, as well as in the Federation Ecuestre Mexicana, an Agency that empowers Caro Elenes participate in national tournaments.

Hector Rafael won the Classical riding school of Jalisco in 2010 | Special



Participated in the central American and Caribbean Games in Colombia in 2006, where he was the gold medal won in the category of jumps on the teams.

Mexico, represented at the Olympic Games in Beijing in 2008. He won the classic the riding school from the state of Jalisco in 2010.

In 2013, Hector Rafael was linked, in a list of 18 people and 15 companies in connection with the money laundering of Rafael Caro Quintero.

In this list, Denisse Buenrostro Villa, the wife of Hector, single-family political de Caro Quintero it appears in the list mentioned. Denisse is, as the legal representative of the company “the bath of Mary”.

Hector appears as the majority shareholder of the company, “CX shoes”. With his three brothers owned property in the Metropolitan area of Guadalajara, as a house in the subdivision of villas University in Zapopan.

The brothers Caro Elenes, are the owners of a property in Zapopan, with a surface area aproxiama of 11 thousand 933.11-square-meters-called ‘The Tiger’, ‘Nixticuilt’, or ‘saltpeter’, as the media Reporte Indigo reported.

Hector Caro has acquired land for construction-development in Nuevo Vallarta.

Roxana Elizabeth

Roxana Elizabeth Caro Elenes is the second daughter of Rafael Caro Quintero Maria Elizabeth Elenes Lerma.

Roxana, born on 17. In January, 1978. Currently 42 years old. Roxana is married with Jesus Briseño Gómez España.

One of the companies that is in connection with the money laundering of Rafael Caro Quintero “Bad Maria S. de R. L. de C. V.”, a company created in the manufacturing and marketing of Soaps, creams and beauty products in September 2004.

According to a report of Indigo, in this enterprise, appear as shareholders of the Martha Briseño Gómez España, and Martha Gomez of Spain Gonzalez, the last, the mother of Jesus Briseño Gómez España, the husband of Roxana Elizabeth is.

In may 2004, they no longer are shareholders and give the business to Denisse Buenrostro Villa, the wife of Héctor Rafael, the left is as the legal representative of the company The bath of Mary.

Henoch Emilio

Henoch Emilio Caro Elenes, born on 15. March 1980. Currently has more than 40 years.

Henoch Emilio | photo: OFAC



In addition to being the owner of the previously mentioned along with her brothers, Enoch is the owner of the local number 5 of the Royal Square of the Valley, in the fraccionamiento San José del Valle in Tlajomulco de Zuniga, according to reports Indigo.

Mario Yibrán

Mario Tibrán Caro Elenes, born 11. June 1983. We currently have 37 years. Mario appears in the list of the Ministry of Finance of the United States with his brothers.

Mario Yibrán | photo: OFAC



In 2008, Enoch, next to Roxana and Mario bought the building, “the White houses” of 37 hectares, is situated in Zapopan, Jalisco.

The companies that own and/or manage the children, wife, and daughter-linked in-law of Caro Quintero, were included in the year 2013 in the list of the Ministry of Finance of the United States, to illegal activities are: ACE energy, SA de CV, a company of the service stations; The bath of Maria S. de RL de CV, a business with products, bath and beauty, Soon, shoes, SA de CV (also known as CX-shoes), a Shoe company; and Hacienda Las Limas, SA de CV, a spa-resort.

