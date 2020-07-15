Women infected with COVID-19 of 71 people to travel in an Elevator

The Pandemic coronavirus expands throughout the world and to 14. July the 14 million infected and 573.042 exceeded, dead. The COVID-19 had as its epicenter the city of Wuhan (China), country of the first cases confirmed at the beginning of the year 2020.

However, in some cities of China, the cases had been infected with coronavirus at the beginning of the pandemic, as in the case of the province of Heilongjiang. Although a study by the centre for control and prevention of diseases, which was picked up by the Evening Standard,” found the patient 0, the spread of the virus.

The outbreak of the infected in Heilongjiang last March 19 was generated, if a woman got 71 people after you in the Elevator of the building. The citizens of china had returned from a trip to the United States and prior to his arrival, the province of non-registered patients with COVID-19 had.

According to the investigation, the patient was asymptomatic and in the test draw had given a negative, but for the prevention was sent to the quarantine. She added that the woman had contact with a neighbor in the building or you were in the Elevator with someone.