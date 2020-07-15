Young stroke suffered through playing video games in China – News-broadcast

At what point does a hobby than an addiction? If it’s the routine mind if it has an effect on the social environment? In this case, the consequences were even more far: a teenager in China suffered a stroke after playing video games for up to 22 hours in a row.

The story began, only the quarantine had due to the coronavirus. In Nanning city, a boy, named Xiaobin passed out at home, to the dismay of their parents. The diagnosis of the doctor was blunt: he had suffered a stroke.

Only the doctors, inquired a little bit, the reasons behind the spill came out of the water: the teenager of 15 years, which lasted for weeks playing video games for up to 22 hours of the day. He ate little, slept badly. According to the doctors, the damage is not on the video games, but the burden disproportionately he had his body for a period of time than it is wide.

As they told later on Chinese television, since it imposed the quarantine Xiaobin locked up all day in a room with the Windows boarded up. He told his parents that he study and attends classes online, but in fact, I played it from I woke up until it overcomes the dream.

Poor sleep hygiene is connected, the power supply is neglected. The consequences of the criminal regime came as the boy disappeared, to be transported later to the hospital.

Although he survived, Xiaobin lost the movement and feeling in good part of his left arm and now you come into the rehab. The neurologist who examined him in the hospital in Nanning, you hesitate to show yourself as a responsible style of life, which acquired the guy while the pandemic:

“The main reason for this had irregular patterns of eating and sleeping is as I was not in school and because the parents tolerate much of her behavior. The lack of food and rest led to a reduction in the amount of oxygen and blood in your brain and caused the stroke,” said dr. Li.

Despite the fact that he goes to rehab, ignored the doctors, if the teenager will be able to recover 100% of the functions of the left arm.

The Magazine Daily Mail he points out that they have flourished in China recently, the cases of hikikomoris; the term of Japanese origin used to refer to young people who reject the studies, and the social interaction outside of the house, in order to concentrate the greater part of the time in her room, either playing video games or surfing the Internet.

In this particular case, without a doubt, negatively affected the pressure of the pandemic and the rigid narrow. It would be No surprise that in the following months, to light, similar cases will be more to come.

