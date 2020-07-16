After all, you should not miss! Kamila reveals the secret of his success

USA can Not doubt about the great times that lives Kamila in his career. The young artist showed his talent which has a lot to enter in the world of music. The singer of hits like “Beloved”, “tutu” and “Unknown”, talked about what is the reason that lives today and surprised their fans from this confession that shows that each time closer to the “Tribe”.

In the publication on Instagram, the artist Sviridov wrote: “the day that I said, “GOD, NOT MY PLANS BUT YOURS,” began to go through all this…It was the first page of “my story”. In the post, the singer of God ascribes the secret of his success, and at other times, also revealed a bit about his deep belief that he shares with his wife, Evaluna.

Photos that published Camila already have 687 thousand likes. “Thank you for letting us to be part of history,” “we love You”, “you’re one of the best artists that Colombia can be provided,” “how beautiful you are, I love you”, “we-your fans always,” “Kami, is always, you are an example”, are among the more than 2,500 comments that you have published.

Camila: success after success

And that the singer does not cease to win, to surprise and delight all his followers. With that we learned the name of the singer throughout Colombia, due to its participation in the program for children “X-Factor”, what surprised the jurors touched the whole country their talent and turned out as the winner, since Camila did not stop to create music.

Already the artist was number 1 in America, the United States, received awards and was the fact of collaboration, by such artists as Shakira, Pablo Alborán, Manuel Turizo, among others. In his latest work, the musical, next to Alexander Rauw, breaks trends for 25 million views on YouTube just 5 days after its release. Without a doubt, that for the artist will be more, and their fans in anticipation of his illustrious career.