Ah, OMG! Khloé Kardashian uses for his health problems to advertise

Then flour and deep uncertainty, in the end, this Mars July 13, the body was found without life Naya Rivera at Lake Piru, California. A situation that shocked the entire entertainment industry. This terrible story began when Nye decided to hop on a plane with your child Josey Holliswith the intention to spend a wonderful evening. What was not expected, was to perform his last breath on this lake.

The famous actress that gave life to “Santana Lopez” for the popular television series “Glee“announced after the strong investigative work, which lasted almost a week. In this, we included in the bypass air by helicopters and a team of divers, in addition to search on land. Then that history could not count, in the end, what everyone was waiting for, the millions of fans and they decided to give him tribute, to remember all the moments in the casting.

Strange coincidence

Despite the fact that they have made with the program Fox, for many years, there is a strange relationship between their characters. Cory Monteithwho died as a result of the excessive use of alcohol and drugs, although all claim that the death was “strange”. This man is gone from this earthly world, July 13, 2013, the day when the body was found Naya Rivera. These two television stars together, beautiful moments.

I’ll never forget Cory and naya talking about how Corey didn’t know santana was gonna hit finn and kevin instigating it from behind 😭 pic.twitter.com/njb79oC1F0 — aaliyah?☆ (@obrienzendaya) July 13, 2020

The motivation to deny reality, the fan used social network Twitter to share some moments full of life. “How Naya and Cory always took the time to live together with the fans and talk to them… They were very elegant and loved and appreciated a lot”, were published by the user that is responsible, under the pseudonym “@Obrienzendaya“that also decided to join the video, which was played more than 15,000 times.

After this inexhaustible store of his fans had various reactions, for example: “now you know that they are together, and Naya Rivera I was expecting Cory in the last seven years”; “the two were definitely colleagues regular polyhedrons of the soul”; “This film is absolutely Golden, you can see how were happy together, and Cory and Naya when they sang, hugged and gave messages to fans who waited. This is how we will always remember”.