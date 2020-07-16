AMLO carrier would respond: “I welcome the fact that it is grouped; the blame of their lack of honesty is the policy”

President, Andrés Manuel López Obrador responded this evening, that in the year 2021, the people will decide on their fate. “And in truth, I do not believe that the majority supports the return to the country of corruption, the rulers, the organic intellectual, the privileges, the hypocrisy, the social exclusion, the class thinking and racism,” he added, to publish after by celebrities, the the ad with criticism of his government.

Mexico City, 15. July (However).– Andrés Manuel López ObradorThe President of Mexico, was this night, that writers and journalists “have been advocated, since the the neo-liberal model or neoporfirista are grouped together, are identified in the simulation, restore the old regimecharacterized by the anti-democracia, Corruption and inequality“.

Today, a group of 30 academics, analysts, intellectuals, and Mexican politicians denounced, in the provided “Against the authoritarian drift and for the defence of democracy”, the “stifling of pluralism”, the legislative majority of the movement, the Regeneration Nacional (Morena) to the left in the chambers. In addition, the President of the concentration of power, and thus the generation of the wear of the institutions such as the Instituto Nacional Electoral (INE), in response to what the proponents of the “block” counter-weight to the Mexican head of state accused.

“History teaches us that, if they are produced in practice, a process of transformation, always a conservative reaction. So it is absolutely legitimate that there is a opposition against the government, which I represent, and the actions that we are, bring it to a conclusion,” said Lopez Obrador, in a letter with the title Blessed Courage.

“Perhaps the only thing that reprocharse so famous characters is their lack of honesty, intellectual and political, expressed in the same content of his preaching. It would be sufficient to ask: how, you have contributed to “the progress of the democratic… from an authoritarian system and a democracy’, when almost all of them defended, or to be silent, complicit in the electoral fraud in the recent history of the country?”, Added in the text that was published on their social networks this evening.

The representative said that, on the other hand, “gives a penalty outside of your line of reasoning, you are trying to build an Alliance with a view to the elections of 2021, you will get the majority, and to ensure that the chamber of deputies resumed its role as a counterweight to constitutional Executive Power”. What I was not aware that it is about the extradition from Spain, Emilio Lozoya, the former Director of Pemex, the allegedly submit evidence and explain how you reached to find the ‘counter-weight’ that ‘again’ the abajofirmantes?”.

“There is No doubt that we are living in interesting times. Either by interest or by sheer courage, the conservatives pretending to be liberals will finally remove the mask,” he concluded.

“It has been almost 20 months by the government under the leadership of President Andrés Manuel López Obrador. The triumph of the President was clear,” began the text, in which 30 academics, analysts, intellectuals, and Mexican politicians stated that “without the majority of the Mexicans votáramos of them and in breach of the Constitution, brown and his allies a minority of the votes, won the majority of seats in the Congress.”

Among the signatories of the proposal, against the “authoritarian drift”, there are policy analysts, scientists and even artists and intellectuals in Mexico, Hector Aguilar Camin, Roger Bartra, Agustin Basave, Humberto Beck, Jorge G. Castañeda, Julio Frenk, Enrique Krauze, Antonio Lazcano Araujo, Soledad Loaeza, angels Mastretta, Beatríz Pagés, Ricardo Pascoes, Jesus Reyes Heroles, Enrique Serna, Macario Schettino, Rafael Rojas, Consuelo Saizar, Javier Sicilia, Fernanda Solórzano, Guillermo Sheridan, Isabel Turrent, Francisco Valdés Ugalde, José Woldenberg, and Gabriel Zaid.