Angela Torres released the Remix to “Hello” and became trending on Twitter

A little over a month Angela Torres premiere of “Hello”, “subject”, which reached 2 million views, and where you can see, by showing her life in quarantine. The new proposal, decided to mix their song with several different styles to achieve a Remix that leaves each, moving at your own pace. He has already been available on YouTube and other digital platforms.

The actress, daughter of Fame Carrá the premiere of this film almost 5 minutes where you can hear and see in the chair with a microphone and creating your own mix. In the film, the original theme is to combine games with different everyday situations of quarantine. The first letter is a deep questioning of different subjetividades and a new configuration of virtual relationships.

News Related

Angela Torres creating a conceptual proposal, which offers a completely original aesthetic. The production of a single called “child of Fire was for Alizz, Spanish producer who has worked with great artists like Anna and C Tangana. The name of the album is the one that gives you the name of one of the songs, and the inspiration for the film, which led to glory, Lolita Torres, his grandmother.

Social networks translator Argentina he acknowledged that it was difficult for these films, because in accordance with the quarantine. She also thanked everyone who helped him and his fans who always care about its premiere. Gaylord, decided to hide all posts”, which had its official Instagram as a strategy to strengthen the arrival of the companies.