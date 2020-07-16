As “A Star is Born’ in the MCU? So it would look like Lady Gaga as White Phoenix

Buying 20th Century Fox and Disney company that allowed rights X-Men return to the hands of Marvel Studios, so now these characters can become his universe of films and, although much has been rumorado to include, has no plans, at least in the short term before the arrival of the mutants of the MCU despite the fact that many of the names were transferred to the interpretation of these characters, including recent fan art in Lady Gaga as White Phoenix forces us to imagine the singer as one of the most powerful heroes.

Series of X-Men developed by Fox, came to an end in 2019 “X-Men: Dark Phoenix’, stories that brought a new account, and the black horse, but what is worse received than its predecessor, 2006, becoming one of the worst films in the genre of superheroes in recent years.

With the help of social networking, artist Carlos Gzz shared fan art Lady Gaga as the White Phoenix, introducing the singer and actress in a version more efficient Jean Greywith the permission of Dark Phoenix, but crazy mutant.

Despite the fact that the mileage is very short, in the works, “A Star is Born’ he was very welcomed by the fans of the singer, as well as for criticism, even rumoro his possible participation in ‘Guardians of the Galaxy g 3’, which has not been approved nor false, and maybe Marvel Studios should pay attention to this star to be a part of the franchise is more important than movie.