Brunette goes against internet censorship in the reform of the Federal copyright law

Dr. Antares Vázquez, Secretary of the foreign Affairs Committee of the Senate of the Republic, together with other senators of the movement of National Regeneration (Morena), wants to establish, changes in the Federal Copyright Law (LFDA) and the Federal Criminal Code posted on 1. July of this year in the The official journal of the Federation (DOF), on the basis that a reform carried out in the last time of extraordinary freedom of expression on the internet limits.

If the chambers of the Parliament approved the changes in the law and the code, civil society organisations and groups, to defend the so-called digital rights strongly condemned as provided, since according to them, there may be interference by the state on freedom of expression in media, digital platforms and social networks

The Ngos R3D: network in Defense of Digital Rights, Creative Commons Mexico, SocialTIC, article 19, Wikimedia Mexico, and networks for diversity, equality, and sustainability They expressed their different points of view of the reforming chamber around midnight, was adopted by the countries on Monday, 29. June.

Your claim is that the mechanism of “Notification and withdrawal”, exposed to the initiative, the internet service Provider shall be obliged to remove, any Postings or content to the user, if a person claims that the defendants violated their rights of authorship. What is of concern is that the removal of this content would happen, without proof of the alleged violation without a judicial authority so ordersin other words, was not provided due process in the removal of content via the internet and this can be interpreted as censorship.

For these reasons, the organizations claiming that you took the day off #NiCensuraNiCandadosto solve with the aim of spreading their message, search for empathy with the millions of internet users in Mexico, and to the attention of the media and of the policy of your complaint.

As a matter of law, there are those who complains are that the approval of fast track was unnecessary. This is because the argument that is repeated the most, to the approval of the reforms, the coupling of the Mexican laws was the Trade agreement between Mexico-Usa-Canada (T-MEC), but the agreement has a three-year period for the preparation of the legal framework.

Against this background, and in response to the protesters, the graduate of La Salle University, coined the term “collective use”what could be translated as “fair use”, “fair use” or “fair use”, this promotes the limited use of copyrighted material in any kind of format, without the official permission of the author, if it is used in a different way, such as for academic or informative.

“For example, but not limited to, is considered to be fair use: the copying and reproduction of parts of the work for criticism, comment, parody, satire, pastiche, and the dissemination of news, educational and scientific, literary or artistic and the reproduction of a single copy, for a part of the works in the archive, gallery, museum, or library, for reasons of security and conservation, and the exhausted, aborted, or to disappear in danger,” said the banner carrier for brown.

It was also noted that the alleged unconstitutionality of the reforms, such as the elimination of various types of materials in the network, without resorting to judicial proceedings to correct, severe, which, in the Article 6 the Political Constitution of the United Mexican States he says in his first paragraph:

“The manifestation of ideas shall not be subject to judicial or administrative investigation, but in the case of attack, the established morality, the private life or the rights of any third party, provokes a crime, or disturbs public order; the right of reply, in terms of the law. The right to information is guaranteed by the state“.

In the same manner with the Article 7 of the Charter, which defends the right to disseminate ideas, opinions and information:

“Is inviolable, the freedom to disseminate opinions, information and ideas through any media. Not, you can limit this right by means or indirect means, such as the abuse of official controls or individuals, paper for Newspapers, radio frequencies, or of equipment and devices in the dissemination of information or by any other means and technologies of information and communication aims to prevent the transmission and circulation of ideas and opinions.”

Vazquez Alatorre attracted numerous followers, where is it Martí Batres Guadarrama, Jesusa Rodríguez Ramírez, José Narro Céspedes, Citlalli Hernández Mora and Nestora Salgado Garcia.

