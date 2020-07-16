Canada offers you employment for more than 48 thousand pesos per month

Canada is looking for truck mechanics and repairers to employ them in Victoriaville and Trois-Rivières, cities located in the province of Quebec, Canada.

The offer is a job for three years, with a salary of approximately 48 thousand 300 pesos per month, and for 40 hours of work per week, according to the call published on the Employment Portal.

Three male people with three years of minimum experience in the tractor truck service sector are requested.

As requirements, the caller asks to have high school studies, while the level of French is optional, but English must be intermediate.

The plane ticket will be covered 50 percent by the employer, while the worker will have to pay the rest.

Regarding accommodation, a house of 865 pesos a week is offered, paid by the worker, and highlights that the amount must not exceed 30 percent of the employee’s gross income.

What will you do in this job? According to the description, your job will be to inspect and examine trucks, spot irregularities, and failures, perform maintenance and repairs, and related tasks.

The contract begins on January 1, 2021.

If you want to apply, you can go to the National Employment Service Office closest to your home, or if you have questions you can call toll free 01 800 841 2020, indicates the page.