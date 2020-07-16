Caracas and the state of Miranda returned to a radical quarantine due to the advance of the coronavirus in Venezuela

Caracas and the nearby state of Miranda once again entered a ” radical quarantine ” to stop the spread of the new coronavirus, only after two days of easing in other regions, said the vice president of Venezuela, Delcy Rodríguez.

“President Nicolás Maduro has communicated to the Presidential Commission of COVID-19 the decision to move (return) to level I of radical quarantine to the Capital District (Caracas) and to the state (of) Miranda starting tomorrow, July 15, in the reason for the growth of cases and for the sake of protecting the health of the people, ”said Rodríguez.

The decision had been awaited since Rodríguez herself reported on Monday that the commission in charge of containing the outbreak had made the recommendation to Maduro.

Venezuelans who decided to return to their country (EFE / Carlos Ortega / Archive)

The state of Zulia, which borders Colombia, is the other region that, like Caracas and Miranda, remains in quarantine. The same occurs in several border municipalities of the states of Táchira, Apure, and Bolívar.

“The coordinated action of the civic-military-police union and the great conscience of the people will allow with this measure that President Nicolás Maduro has taken to control COVID-19 in Caracas and Miranda to cut the contagion chains,” added the vice president.

The regime decided to return to a strict quarantine in Caracas and Miranda (Juan Carlos Hernández / ZUMA Wire / DPA)

THE LARGEST FAVELA IN VENEZUELA, IN QUARANTINE

Miranda houses four of the five municipalities that make up the conurbation of the Caracas metropolitan area, which unlike that in other parts of the world have never been administratively absorbed by the country’s capital.

The cities are Chacao, Baruta, El Hatillo, and Sucre, the latter of almost 1.2 million inhabitants that Petare houses, the largest favela in Venezuela where many informal workers have had to go to their jobs due to the economic impossibility of keeping quarantine.

People are wearing a mask on a bus in Venezuela (Juan Carlos Hernández / ZUMA Wire / DPA)

CORONAVIRUS “INVASION”

Maduro has said that at least half of the cases registered in the country are “imported” , and a third of them, more than three thousand, come from Venezuelans who returned from Colombia through illegal steps known as “torches”.

In this sense, the Venezuelan dictator said last Saturday that his country is suffering a “coronavirus invasion” from Colombia, by order of President Iván Duque.

“This is only in Venezuela, no country in the world is subject to an invasion of the virus from another country,” added the president during a virtual working meeting he held then with governors and mayors.

On Tuesday, Venezuela surpassed the barrier of 10,000 cases, according to the Maduro regime, but the official figures are questioned by the opposition and organizations such as Human Rights Watch, considering them hardly credible.

(With information from EFE and AFP)

