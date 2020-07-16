China, the first major economy to return to economic growth after the COVID-19

The Chinese economy mark a return to growth in the second quarter of 2020, a key milestone on the global level of the economic recovery after the pandemic caused by a novel coronavirus.

The gross domestic product of the Asian nation, 3.2 percent in the second quarter compared with the year-on-year, reversing the drop from the 6.8 percent it had expanded in the first quarter of the year 2020.

With the increase of GDP at, in, next to, above the average forecast of 2.4 per cent that it had forecast growth for this period. However, in the first half, the production fell by 1.6 percent compared with the same period in the year 2019.

After you have concluded to stop its economy in the first quarter, the spread of the virus and have managed to defeat the claims, in large measure, the subsequent flare-ups, China, the global market leader in the treatment of the deadly disease.

However, an approximation of the economic stimulus has restorer, produced only a modest economic recovery and one that, as before, highly vulnerable to setbacks in the external demand, since the closures due to the pandemic will continue to be difficult in the various countries, the entire activity.

“The economy of China had acute recovery, but also very different in the second quarter,” wrote economists at Macquarie Bank, led by Larry Hu.”A basic given, so deep in the 1Q, often expects a V-shaped recovery, but the slope remains the positive surprise”.

The data from this Thursday (local time in china) showed that the recovery is still influenced by the industry, while consumer confidence remains weaker than expected.

We have implemented a number of measures, the expenditure for the pandemic to support the economy, including tax cuts and tariffs, loans, cheaper, and higher state. The stimulus has not yet economies of the policies offered in the developed economies, the concern about the debt and financial stability.

A major obstacle to the recovery in the level of unemployment is caused by the collapse of production in the first quarter. The unemployment rate of respondents do not capture the full effect, and tens of millions can always be out-of-work due to the pandemic.

Policy-makers also suggest that the monetary and fiscal policy is also not much more supportive, as long as credit growth remains on an upward trend.

“It is likely that the recovery will slow significantly from here,” wrote the economists at Commerzbank, led by Zhou Hao. “This is due to the significant deterioration in the labour market is slowing, private consumption and the high level of corporate debt investments inhibits.”