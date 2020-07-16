CMB-champion appoints, the little boy rescued his sister from a dog

The figure of an older brother is usually with protection, and no one has played better than Bridger Walkera child of six years with a residence in Wyoming, USA.

A few days ago, Bridger he avoided his younger sister was attacked by a dog, an act that ended with serious injuries to his own body, but with the small safe.

The story that his aunt, Nicole Walker, is to get viral by the courage of the infant is reinforced with a photo of the stitches shows in his face— and reached the ears of the World Boxing Council, which was not long in recognition of him.

READ MORE: You know the calendar that the world of Qatar 2022

The institution, under the presidency of Mauricio Sulaiman wrote: “We are honored to name Bridger Walker, of only six years, Champion Emeritus of the World Boxing Council for their brave actions, as the best values of the humanity. Bridger, you are a hero”.

We are honored to name the 6-year-old, Bridger Walker, Honorary WBC Champion, for his brave actions, as the best values of the humanity. Bridger, you’re a hero pic.twitter.com/L2FqL0K4vw — World Boxing Council (@WBCBoxing) 15. July 2020

According to ESPN (the TV channel that was a replica of the championship belt sent to the young hero, beginning already at home, you your recovery.