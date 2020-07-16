Cooked animal extinction program; passive legitimacy are threatened, in the tv,

Associations of protective of animals, announced that it will sue the tv program. Photo: Twitter – @Max91_N

ARGENTINA.

A program of kitchen in the tv-Argentina in the eye of the hurricane then that, as part of the cooking competition, the participants of a hare mara, a species native to the South of Argentina and is listed as a species in danger of extinction to cook.

The broadcast program has been in the past July 14, and moments later, a club The protection of animals announced the lawsuit against Thirteen of Argentina for the challenge.

And is that the Rabbit mara is as are in danger of extinction, since it is constantly threatened by other animals, without counting, that for a long time I was a victim of the hunter.

In fact, the authorities banned in Argentina the hunting on this species so when buying the meat for the program had so is illegal.

Meanwhile, in social networks do not wait for the comments against the programand that so far have not delivered about it.

The Last Straw. It seems that in the program #ElGranPremiodeLaCocina 13, and it cooked a “hare-Mara”, which is a protected species in Patagonia. The marching of the allegations. pic.twitter.com/4tnwIuvvIO — Felicitas Bonavitta (@FelicitasBV) 15. July 2020

The Program #GPCocina hare, patagonian mara) cooked a protected native species, which is an endangered species. In addition, it is an animal beautiful. Reported, and I hope to lift the program.

In Black River’s bad luck to kill them.#BuenMiercoles pic.twitter.com/ggTM84xiPL Marina De Santis (@MarinaDeSanti15) 15. July 2020

