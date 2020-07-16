Coronavirus, 17. July. Mexico in the amount of EUR 317 thousand contagions and 36 thousand deaths by Covid

The health Secretariat reported that Mexico came to the 317 EUR 635 thousand, in the positive case, to Covid-19, 6 EUR 149 more than last Monday, as well as 36 EUR 906 deathsan increase of 579, compared to the previous day.

In a press conference, José Luis Alomía, Director of epidemiology, noted that according to estimates, in these times, the number of confirmed cases Covid-19 would be 356 EUR 602 and 38 EUR 838 thousand deaths.

In relation to the Hospital Occupancythe official mentioned that throughout the country there are 30 thousand 257 beds General to the disease of the respiratory tract, of which 16 thousand 512 are available and 13 thousand 745 occupied, so that there is an availability of 55%.

While in beds reviews, or a mechanical ventilator, there are a total of 9 TEUR 801, of which 5 thousand 995 are available and 3 thousand 806 occupied.

Beds General, Tabasco has the highest hospital utilization rate of 81%, followed by Nuevo León with 77% and Nayarit, with 74%, while the beds in the intensive therapy, the New lion has a utilization rate of 66%, the Tabasco of 59%, and Baja California by 55%.

