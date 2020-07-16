Coronavirus: Colombia Registered 189 Deaths and 5,271 New Infections



File photo. Doctors and nurses care for a patient infected with coronavirus at the El Tunal hospital in Bogotá, Colombia, June 12, 2020. REUTERS / Luisa González

On Wednesday, Colombia added 189 deaths from COVID-19 for a total of 5,814 deaths from the pandemic, while 5,271 new infections brought the national cases to 165,169, of which 87,269 are still active.

Despite the country having had worse days in recent weeks, the figures are still high mainly in Bogotá, and the departments of Atlántico and Antioquia.

Of the 189 deaths on the day, 73 were counted in Bogotá, the highest death toll in the capital since the country’s health emergency began.

In the Atlantic, the second source of infection, there were 41 deaths, 25 of them in its capital Barranquilla, while Valle del Cauca had 16.

Antioquia added another nine deaths, Sucre eight, Magdalena seven, Córdoba reported six and in Cundinamarca there were five.

Bolívar, Cauca and Norte de Santander had four cases each; while in La Guajira, Nariño and Chocó three deaths were counted, and the remaining three were in Huila, Santander and Meta. Regarding today's infections, the Ministry of Health reported that 1,924 of them were in Bogotá, the city most affected by the pandemic, while 776 were registered in the Atlantic. Very close was Antioquia, a department with 775 new infected shows that the pandemic is growing in that territory in the northwest of the country after several months in which the authorities kept the pandemic under control. Valle del Cauca (584), Bolívar (249), Cundinamarca (172), La Guajira (103) and Santander (98) also had important figures. In this way, the greatest number of infections are in Bogotá (55,056), Atlántico (36,425), Valle del Cauca (15,716), Bolívar (12,845), Antioquia (11,351), Nariño (4,748), Cundinamarca (4,644) and Magdalena ( 3,043) . The daily bulletin of the Ministry of Health also reported the recovery of 2,930 people for a total of 71,736 healed, while 25,733 tests were performed, bringing the processed samples to 1,108,148. The Minister of Health, Fernando Ruiz, assured in an interview with Efe that Colombia will have until the end of November or the beginning of December "a still relatively significant affectation" by the pandemic. " My aspiration is that in January and February we have already passed the worst part of the situation, " said Ruiz, who explained that the measures are taken by the government from the beginning, which include a quarantine, "have caused the contagion to spread over time". " Other countries have chosen to confront it and get off the subject quickly, with very high consequences on mortality. I understand a little the policy decisions and the priorities of each country; we take this and this means that we will surely arrive with a significant impact at the end of the year, "he stressed. With information from EFE