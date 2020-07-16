Coronavirus.- France confirmed that more than 400 cases, and announces that the mask is compulsory starting from 1. August

MADRID, 15 (EUROPA PRESS)

The government of France has confirmed, this Wednesday, more than 400 new cases of the coronavirus during the last days, while the new Prime Minister, Jean Castex, has pointed out that the use of mask is compulsory in public places from 1. August.

The French Ministry of health has detailed in their web page in the last 24 hours 416 cases and 20 deaths have been confirmed, what is the total in 173.304 and 30.120, or during, the has pointed out that 6.915 people are hospitalized, including 482 in the service of the revival.

On the other hand, it has highlighted that in these moments, the investigation 97 outbreaks in the country, eight more than on Tuesday, and has added departments of French Guiana, Mayotte, Mayenne and Gironde is in a situation of “risk”.

In this regard, the Prime Minister has the date of 1 confirmed. August for the imposition of the use of the mask. “If it is found before the date (1. August), the picked-up epidemic will be brought to the front, but not worth the fears of the population,” he added, in statements to the newspaper ‘Le Parisien’.

The words of Castex on the imposition of the use of the mask came two days after the authorities of Saint-Ouen, which makes it mandatory for use in public spaces and “closed establishments that receive the public.”

In another order of things, Disneyland Paris opened its doors on Wednesday after four months of closure, and with a reinforced hygiene measures to prevent the spread of the pandemic in the facilities.