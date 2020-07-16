Dead by COVID-19 already killed, in the year 2019 in Mexico

According to attorney General V burgoa, the the mortality of COVID-19 it was in June, 24 percent higher than the death cases of disease due to cardiovascular, 4.9, more than in traffic accidents and 5.5 times morethat Homicides Total.

In June, according to official data, there were 2 thousand 913 voluntary manslaughter and 69 femicides, adding up to a total of 2 982 thousand murders.

In the same month, as it began, slowly and very carefully open the economic, the number of deaths accumulated COVID-19 went out 10 thousand 167 dead on 1. June to 27 EUR 769 deaths by the day 30an increase significantly greater than the number of murders that month.

The comparison between the victims of violence and for COVID-19 has led to some experts and media speak of a “double epidemic”, national.

However, the Government it has reiterated that on several occasions, that the health crisis is controlled, and that, in spite of the fact that the epidemic will be long, it managed to avoid the collapse of the hospital.

According to data from the The Secretariat of the healththe occupation of the beds in General is 45 percent and for critically ill patients by 39 percent, although there are many differences between the States.

“Of course, we experience another epidemic (the health). The violence is clearly an epidemic that is contagious,” said EFE Salomón Chertorivskithe Advisory Committee of specialists from the NGOS vital functionscreated, the contrast information of the pandemic, and a member of the opposition Citizens Movement.

Other diseases kill more

According to the National Institute of statistics and geography (Inegi), in In 2018, it is 149 EUR 368 thousand wereDeaths from diseases due to the heart, 101 EUR 257 thousand for diabetes mellitus, and more than 85 thousand 750 of malignant tumors.

If we compare with these data, COVID-19 it is still far from the most important causes of mortality in the country. Although, if one takes into account that the pandemic officially in the country, in the February 28,the numbers are much more alarming.

Mexico exceeded last Sunday Italy in the absolute number of deaths. Although the European country, it seems, has already been to the worst pandemic today 34 TEUR 984 deadwhile Mexico furthermore, thousands of cases of register-to-day.

Although on the basis of these figures, there is no doubt that the American country has ceased to be up in the ranks, and today she occupies the fourth place worldwide, the mortality rate is lower, because the European countries -small in size – are the number of deaths are very similar.

It is for this reason that the reading power, the fight against the pandemic, and the official data in the country, jumped out of the plane strictly health on the political and media.

“How do you compare the population of France, of Italy, with the population of Mexico? We have about double, a little more of the population. But only the information presented in the headlines, because they want to affect us politically,” he said on Monday López Obrador in his conference in the morning, turned into a pulpit to defend themselves against their “adversaries”.

Recently, the NGO article 19 -dedicated to freedom of expression – a document created, where he pointed out that in countries such as Mexico, El Salvador, Honduras and Guatemala had “threats” of the right to information during the pandemic.

“The intolerance of officials of the various levels of government in the four countries, the lack of willingness to provide useful information to the most vulnerable groups of the population, ( … ), and the escalation of the polarization, is a formula that can be fatal for the exercise of democratic freedoms in this connection,” said the NGOS.