Donald Trump pulls out or decides not to suspend visas of foreign students

The government of President Donald Trump agreed, from the Suspension of visas for foreign students enrolled in American colleges and universities that offer all your studies on the line, after the pressure against this policy by various countries and universities.

To discuss at a hearing in Boston (Massachusetts), where they were Lawsuit initiated by Harvard University and the Massachusetts Institute of Technology (mit) to resist this Directive, the Federal judge Allison Burroughs presents the reading of a settlement agreement with the Federal government and the academic institutions.

The hearing had been scheduled with a duration of 90 minutes, in the expectation of a heated defense of the positions of the two parties, but in less than two minutes, the government and the universities agreed on the withdrawal of the standard.

The resolution of this case means that the Immigration and Customs enforcement (ICE in English) will you be back on the guidelines from March, with which foreign students remain in the EU, even if their University chooses the command exclusively online during the pandemic of the COVID-19.

The surprising solution to this dispute Leaves without effect the claims of the state of New York, the universities in the West of the country, the Johns Hopkins University, Maryland, and the coalition of States headed by the attorney General of Massachusetts, Maura Healey