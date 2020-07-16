Elders of a residence recreate the covers of the most iconic records

During confinement, we have found many different ways to spend our days. New routines have involved more than alternative ways to be filled. From a passion for cooking to exhaustive workouts.

A group of London elders has found their love for music again, betting on a very original idea. Since their residence in the United Kingdom, they have adapted the most emblematic covers of the history of the record companies.

A proposal from the director of the center that has been shared by him in networks. Grandparents and grandmothers stepped into the shoes of the most relevant stars of all time.

Covers like that of Born in the USA by Bruce Springsteen, Bad by Michael Jackson, Aladdin Sane by David Bowie, 21 by Adele, 1989 by Taylor Swift or Enema of the State by Blink-182. A list completed with artistic references such as Madonna or Elvis. None of these figures has resisted this peculiar group.

Even the center’s workers have wanted to give their faces to the project, recreating the cover of Queen II. Snapshots that rescue the best version of the pandemic.