Emilio Lozoya: this is the aircraft that will be delivered

The Plane Travel Spain to Mexico the former managing Director of Petroleos Mexicanos (Pemex), Emilio Lozoya Austinthe take on the old continent, the dawn Thursday, July 16 and will come to our country by the evening of the same day.

It is a Bombardier Challenger 605, with registration XB-NWDassociated with The attorney General of the Republic of (FGR): this plane was used, the 19. January 2017 for delivery in the United States is a drug dealer Joaquin Guzman Loera, the “Chapo“.

In the same Aircraft he was repatriated Panama to Mexico the the former Governor the Quintana Roo, Roberto Borge Anguloin January of 2018.

Besides Emilio Lozoya The accumulation of travel of the Attorney-General of the Repúblicin Spain and Europe, Luis Alejandro Vazquez Cervantes. The Office of the attorney General inform the judge in control of the approximate time of arrival at the Mexico City, Mexico.

Already in the national territory, Emilio Lozoya will be checked by a doctor of the The attorney General of the Republic of to prove its physical integrity and, subsequently, be made available to the determine, a judge of control, who is, the date and time for the first hearing.

The former Director of Pemex it is necessary, as from January 2017 for the crimes of ownership, the Odebrecht from alleged bribes in exchange for public contracts of the company. Pemex reported FGR Crimes, operations with Resources of illegal originin the case of the company Agro nitrogen.

“/> Emilio Lozoya, the former Director of Pemex agreed to his extradition to Mexico days. Photo: Cuartoscuro | Archive

Arrival in Madrid in the plane, with the you to Lozoya to Mexico

The plane was sent by the The attorney General of the Republic to move to Mexico Emilio Lozoya Wednesday came to the airport of Madrid-Barajas.

Landed a little before 11:00 o’clock in the morning (hour of Spain), according to official sources.

The FGR last night reported that she had sent a plane to Madridwith scale in Canadathe delivery is carried out by the Spanish authorities and the subsequent transfer Emilio Lozoya the country.

With Information Ruben Rojas and editorial / Mexico

