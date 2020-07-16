EU for the first time exceed 70 thousand infections Covid-19 in 24 hours

Washington.- United States Of America broke on Wednesday, its record on the journal of infections Covid-19 with EUR 74 thousand 513, for the first time, more than 70 thousand, and the increase in the total number of cases in the country the strongest in the world by the pandemic 3 million 490 thousand 735.

The balance at 20:00 local time also increases the number of dead on 137 to EUR 235 thousand, after he added 803 in the last 24 hours, according to the separate count of the Johns Hopkins University.

The United States 60 thousand cases had been exceeded, for the first time in the past 7. In July, the 50-thousand on 1. July and 40 thousand on June 26, all in less than three weeks.

Despite the fact that Florida, Texas and California are the States with the most infections, New York is still maintained, as the state confirmed the most from the pandemic, with 404 thousand 6 cases and 32 thousand 427 deceased.

